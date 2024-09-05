How Kate Middleton Is 'Secretly Taking Outings' to Get Herself Fit For Return to Spotlight After Cancer Battle
Onlookers spotted proof Kate Middleton is on the mend, just five months after revealing she is battling cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal royal watchers recently saw the Princess of Wales playing with her kids at a festival near her home, looking very much like a "normal" mom.
According to sources, this is not the only time she has gone out in public under the radar.
At the Gone Wild Festival near their home in Norfolk, England, Princess Kate, 42, and her husband, Prince William, 42, were seen taking part in a Nerf battle with Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
Sources said Kate "grabbed a Nerf gun, ran around, and played stuck in the mud with her kids".
The royal insiders also said the future Queen of England was enjoying a "wholesome family day like any other normal family".
The family of five arrived without fanfare and no photographs were taken during their fun day out.
One organizer of the outdoor festival said she was simply told a “very special VIP family” requested to attend the festivities.
Following the outing, an insider revealed Kate — who has said she has had “good days and bad days” while undergoing Chemotherapy – has been getting out "increasingly more often".
The source said: "Kate has been out and about increasingly more often, which is a hugely encouraging sign that she's continuing to heal slowly but surely getting back to her normal schedule."
The source added: "The locals give her space, they're very respectful and don't pry or gossip, which is comforting for Kate and the whole family."
Throughout her illness, the Princess of Wales has tried to keep things as normal as possible for her young family.
The source continued: “Not just because it lifts her own confidence, but it also reassures the kids that they're going to be OK."
Kate has offered up a few health updates since revealing she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" following her March diagnosis.
She told fans earlier this year: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.
Adding: "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting.
"But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.
She acknowledged she was not "out of the woods" but was "listening to her body and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal."
Although Kate took a step back from royal duties following her diagnosis, she did step out in June for Trooping the Colour, a celebration for King Charles' birthday and to attend Wimbledon.
