Fani Willis and Ex-Lover Nathan Wade Turn up Together on Police Bodycam During Pregnant Daughter Kinaya's Arrest in Georgia — Months After Fulton County DA Insisted They Called It Quits
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has insisted her workplace romance with Nathan Wade is a thing of the past, but police body cam footage shows the pair turned up together during her daughter’s arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Willis grew to fame during the prosecution of former President Donald Trump on election interference charges.
Now, Willis and Wade, who stepped down as her special prosecutor when their alleged relationship came under scrutiny, arrived at the scene of her pregnant daughter Kinaya’s Aug. 24 arrest for allegedly driving with a suspended license, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.
In the body cam footage, which was obtained by the New York Post, they park a black Ford SUV and then approach a group of cops at the roadside in Tyrone, with Willis introducing herself to them as Fani.
The officers mistake the pair for Kinaya’s mom and dad, but Willis corrects them, stating Wade is “just a friend.”
By the time Willis and Wade showed up to the scene, Kinaya was already en route to the Fayette County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license.
As the officers explain about the suspended license, Willis says, “News to me, okay.”
The cops then provide additional details about the initial stop before asking for Willis’ address. She responds, “Obviously don’t put my address down … y’all can have my address, the rest of the world, no.”
The officer replies, “For obvious reasons,” in a jovial tone, hinting at the idea that he is well aware of who the VIP parent is.
Willis drives her daughter’s car away from the scene while Wade gets back into the vehicle the two arrived in.
Kinaya, who is pregnant, alleges she was pulled over by cops after they spotted her using a cell phone while driving her 2010 Nissan Altima.
Willis told police she was using the phone while driving “due to her mother calling her related to her pregnancy,” according to the police report.
Kinaya then claimed to an officer she was “unaware” her license was revoked on May 13 for the same offense, driving while suspended, police said.
An officer searched and handcuffed the Texas Southern University student on the side of the highway before transporting her to the Fayette County jail.
