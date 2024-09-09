WATCH: Kate Middleton Reveals She's 'Cancer-Free' — but Admits Road to 'Healing and Recovery' Will Be 'Long'
We exclusively revealed how she was secretly preparing for a return to public life by taking trips to Norfolk with her family.
And now RadarOnline.com can also reveal Kate Middleton is celebrating being officially cancer-free.
But the royal mom-of-three has also admitted her road to recovery will be "long" and she will "continue to take each day as it comes".
She said in a video posted to X and which you can watch below: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.
"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."
She continued: "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."
Princess Kate then acknowledged even though she has completed chemotherapy and is now cancer-free, her road ahead will be "long".
She said: "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.
"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
The princess added: "Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.
"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone's kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.
"To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Princess Kate first announced she was diagnosed with an unidentified form of cancer in March after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.
Although it was initially believed her "condition was non-cancerous", further testing after her surgery revealed "cancer had been present".
She said: "Tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.
"William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.
"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."
We exclusively revealed last week how Princess Kate was on the mend and taking trips with her family near their home in Norfolk to prepare for her return to public life.
She and Prince William, 42, were spotted at the Gone Wild Festival with their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
An insider told us: "Kate has been out and about increasingly more often, which is a hugely encouraging sign that she's continuing to heal slowly but surely getting back to her normal schedule.
"The locals give her space, they're very respectful and don't pry or gossip, which is comforting for Kate and the whole family.
“Not just because it lifts her own confidence, but it also reassures the kids that they're going to be OK."
Meanwhile, King Charles, 75, is still suffering from his own battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.
Buckingham Palace announced the monarch's cancer diagnosis in January, and royal insiders recently claimed the "business of planning his funeral has already begun".
