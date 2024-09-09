WATCH: Kate Middleton Reveals She's 'Cancer-Free' — but Admits Road to 'Healing and Recovery' Will Be 'Long'

We exclusively revealed how she was secretly preparing for a return to public life by taking trips to Norfolk with her family.

And now RadarOnline.com can also reveal Kate Middleton is celebrating being officially cancer-free.

But the royal mom-of-three has also admitted her road to recovery will be "long" and she will "continue to take each day as it comes".

She said in a video posted to X and which you can watch below: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.