Calm Down, Don! Trump Launches Furious Attack on Taylor Swift by Saying He 'Hates' Her After Her Endorsement of Kamala Harris
Donald Trump released a wild tirade attacking Kamala Harris supporters on Truth Social and ended his rant by posting saying he "hates" Taylor Swift.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former president began to target the pop star after she endorsed the Democratic nominee for president.
Early in the morning on Sunday, September 15, Trump took to his social media platform to tell his 7.7 million followers: "All rich, job-creating people, that support Comrade Kamala Harris, you are STUPID."
"She is seeking an UNREALIZED TAX ON CAPITAL GAINS. If this tax actually gets enacted, it guarantees that we will have a 1929-style Depression", he continued. "Perhaps even the thought of it would lead to calamity – But at least appraisers and accountants would do well!"
The ex-prez ended his rant by calling out Harris' new ally in all caps: I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"
- Laura Loomer Threatens to Sue Bill Maher for Suggesting She's in 'Arranged Relationship' With Donald Trump
- Was Donald Trump RIGHT About 'Racist Lie' Immigrants Are Eating Pets? Springfield Residents Warn It Has Been Hit By 'Mysterious Disappearances' of Wild Birds
- Donald's Secret JFK Files Stash 'Contains Hidden Smoking Bullet Evidence' That Could Crack Murder Mystery For Good — As Fears Rise of Second Trump Assassination Attempt
Several of the former president's loudest critics took to X and Instagram in response to his latest comments, calling him out for "whining" and "acting like a spoiled brat" for attacking Swift.
One X user shared a screenshot of Trump's post and quoted the pop singer's song You Need to Calm Down: "You are somebody that I don't know. But you're taking shots at me like it's Patron. And I'm like, 'D---, it's 7:00 a.m."
Another user wrote, "Trump posting 'I hate Tayor Swift' after his internal polling numbers dropped", alongside a clip from the movie Mean Girls where Rachel McAdams' character, Regina George, runs into her room screaming and writing insults in her "Burn Book".
A third critic wrote, "Donald Trump has lost what little sanity he had left. Taylor Swift broke him."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, shortly after Tuesday's debate between Harris and Trump concluded, Swift took to her Instagram account and announced her support for the vice president.
The Bad Blood singer wrote: "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country."
"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election", she continued. "I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."
Swift signed her endorsement: "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.