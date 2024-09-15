Calm Down, Don! Trump Launches Furious Attack on Taylor Swift by Saying He 'Hates' Her After Her Endorsement of Kamala Harris

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former president began to target the pop star after she endorsed the Democratic nominee for president.

Donald Trump released a wild tirade attacking Kamala Harris supporters on Truth Social and ended his rant by posting saying he "hates" Taylor Swift .

Early in the morning on Sunday, September 15, Trump took to his social media platform to tell his 7.7 million followers: "All rich, job-creating people, that support Comrade Kamala Harris, you are STUPID."

"She is seeking an UNREALIZED TAX ON CAPITAL GAINS. If this tax actually gets enacted, it guarantees that we will have a 1929-style Depression", he continued. "Perhaps even the thought of it would lead to calamity – But at least appraisers and accountants would do well!"

The ex-prez ended his rant by calling out Harris' new ally in all caps: I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"