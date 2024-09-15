Tommy Cash's Final Interview Before He Died: 'My Brother Johnny and June had The Greatest Love Story'

Johnny Cash became famous for singing about murder, prison, and heartbreak. But the fabled Man in Black knew even more about love and passion, thanks to his bond with his wife, June Carter Cash.

"Theirs was the greatest love story I ever witnessed", Tommy Cash, a Nashville recording artist in his own right and younger brother of Johnny, who died Friday, Sept. 13, said in his last-ever interview.

"They were each other's shoulder; they became 'one.'"