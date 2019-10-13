See Dolly Parton Celebrate 50 Year Grand Ole Opry Anniversary After plastic surgery, country icon looks different from when she first performed!

Here You Come Again!

Country music queen Dolly Parton never stops working, and she donned a tight pantsuit, held a press conference, and performed at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Saturday night, October 12.

Fans were thrilled the minute Parton, 73, took the stage to celebrate her 50th anniversary as an Opry member. The star was just 13 years old when she first performed at the venue. Since then, the blonde bombshell has undergone a lot of plastic surgery! As RadarOnline.com has reported, Parton now resembles The Joker.

Although the “Coat of Many Colors” singer has been open about embracing cosmetic procedures to stay youthful, insiders claim she’s now received too many nips and tucks. “Dolly wants to feel her best and that means getting rid of any sags, lines or wrinkles,” a source told Radar. “She’s had so much done over the years and when she starts to see drooping, she books an appointment with her surgeon. To her, it’s almost like a spa date!”

Parton said before she played her first 30-minute set at the Opry’s 7 p.m. show on Saturday, “This whole week is very special.” “I’m just grateful for all of it. Who knows when you’re starting how you’re going to turn out? Now, here I am at 73 years old looking back on my life and thinking, ‘I’m still here, and they’re still allowing me to feel like I’m important in the business.’ It’s a beautiful wonderful thing.” The previous week featured Opry performances from country music’s biggest names, including Emmylou Harris, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum and Hank Williams, Jr.

They warbled their favorite Parton songs before her 50th anniversary as an Opry member celebration. The Friday and Saturday night shows were filmed for the upcoming NBC television special “Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry” that will air on Nov. 26. Parton told the media, “It’s been a great honor to be a part of the Grand Ole Opry all these years. It was always my dream. To have a whole celebration and to have it televised, it’s really a wonderful thing to round out my life like that. So, if I die the day after tomorrow … I’m not going anywhere. I just meant, ‘Wouldn’t this be a great way to go?’”

