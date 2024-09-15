Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite For Romantic Brunch Rendezvous, 'Seen Kissing, Holding Hands' Amid Divorce

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lopez filed for divorce after she and Affleck spent their second anniversary on separate coasts.

People in Lopez's inner circle said the breakup has "devastated her. She wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless. When she realized that, she filed. Though she's putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors, she's been in tears. It's the worst year of her life".

The decision to part ways came as a shock to many, especially considering the lack of legal counsel and a prenuptial agreement in place. However, the estranged couple allegedly went through "all the details" of their split.

According to insiders, Jennifer "finally pulled the trigger because that was their agreement that she would file, and she was the one who ultimately made the decision".