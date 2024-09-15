Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite For Romantic Brunch Rendezvous, 'Seen Kissing, Holding Hands' Amid Divorce
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted together for the first time publicly since filing for divorce.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the estranged couple was seen holding hands and embracing each other on a romantic rendezvous when they stepped out with their children at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
In new pictures taken outside the hotel on Saturday, September 14, the family arrived in a large black van as they got ready to have brunch together.
Affleck was seen wearing a blue button-up shit, jears and dark sunglasses while J Lo wore a long-sleeve black turtle-neck top, bell-bottom jeans and noticeably wore her engagement ring on her pinky finger - as well as a "Jennifer" ring on her wedding finger.
Affleck's kids Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, and Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, 16, were photographed alongside the estranged couple.
The ex-Hollywood power couple were caught deep in conversation as they made their way inside.
A source told Page Six, "Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table."
The Batman v Superman actor was recently spotted at the same restaurant alongside his rumored new flame, Kick Kennedy.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lopez filed for divorce after she and Affleck spent their second anniversary on separate coasts.
People in Lopez's inner circle said the breakup has "devastated her. She wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless. When she realized that, she filed. Though she's putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors, she's been in tears. It's the worst year of her life".
The decision to part ways came as a shock to many, especially considering the lack of legal counsel and a prenuptial agreement in place. However, the estranged couple allegedly went through "all the details" of their split.
According to insiders, Jennifer "finally pulled the trigger because that was their agreement that she would file, and she was the one who ultimately made the decision".
Lopez cited "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce filing, which explicitly includes a request to deny spousal support to Affleck, despite his estimated net worth of $150 million.
Jennifer has a reported $400 million net worth and has put out four films since marrying Ben, including her $20 million self-funded project This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which documents her and the actor's rekindled romance.
