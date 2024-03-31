Marilyn Monroe's First Near-Death Overdose Uncovered by a Hollywood Fixer Who Found Her Naked and Unconscious: Report

After a year of negotiations and legal maneuvering, Monroe had secured a new contract with 20th Century Fox, who had agreed to pay her a staggering $100,000 per film (about $1.1 million today) over a seven-year period. The studio had also granted her story, director and cinematographer approval. It was an unprecedented deal.

Otash mobilized his investigative skills, forming a team with Barney Ruditsky, a private investigator known for working for Joe DiMaggio, Monroe's ex-husband.

Through meticulous tracing of travel records and intelligence gathering, they allegedly discovered the actress under the alias "Pearl Baker" in a shabby motel in Santa Barbara.