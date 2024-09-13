REVEALED: Dave Grohl's 'Secret Relationship' With 'Alt-Porn Goddess' — Amid Cheating and Lovechild Scandal
Dave Grohl's alleged relationship with a porn website founder has come under scrutiny following his affair scandal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Foo Fighters frontman, who announced on Tuesday he has fathered a secret lovechild, is alleged to have struck a close bond with Annaliese Neilsen – dubbed the 'Alt-Porn Goddess' and creator of adult site God's Girls – and allegedly assisted her financially.
He reportedly stayed over at her Los Angeles home and according to Neilsen’s roommate at the time in 2008, they were seen cuddling on her sofa.
Recalling her shock at seeing the rocker inside the home she shared with Neilsen, Tyler Ammons, 30, said: "It was very weird. They were very close on the couch. I obviously knew who he was when I walked in.
"I felt uncomfortable knowing he has family and children and I left.
"It was casually a thing the whole time (we lived together).
"She would leave and go and see him. She was going to go on tour with them around 2019."
Neilsen has been forced to deny she is the mother of Grohl's love child, whom he fathered outside his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum, 48.
When asked by the New York Post if she'd had an extramarital affair with Grohl, Neilsen said: "That is a person who I had a brief friendship with who I know through friends of friends.
"I have nothing to say except for that is absolutely false."
Nielsen founded God's Girls in 2006.
The company's FAQ section describes the website as an "alt porn/alt erotica site with a lot of really really amazing, 100% exclusive pictures … the ladies are very lovely and some of them have tattoos and piercings and rebellious haircuts."
Another source close to Nielsen told the New York Post she had previously been boastful about her links to the former Nirvana drummer.
The anonymous source said: "She had pictures … She (had a relationship) with him for years. She would say, 'He paid for all my bills.' It's like, why are you telling us this?"
Grohl, 55, shocked the music world on Tuesday by revealing he had become a father for the fourth time, and this time out of wedlock, in a bombshell statement on Instagram.
He wrote: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.
"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.
"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.
"We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
The rocker shares three daughters with wife Blum – Violet, 18, Harper, 15 and Ophelia Saint, 10.
His two eldest daughters have deleted their Instagram accounts in the wake of the scandal and Blum has removed her wedding ring.
Grohl also allegedly hired a divorce lawyer before making his statement, sparking further fears the couple could be heading for divorce.
