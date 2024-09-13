REVEALED: Dave Grohl's 'Secret Relationship' With 'Alt-Porn Goddess' — Amid Cheating and Lovechild Scandal

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl's alleged relationship with porn website creator Annaliese Neilsen has been questioned amid his ongoing lovechild scandal.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Foo Fighters frontman, who announced on Tuesday he has fathered a secret lovechild , is alleged to have struck a close bond with Annaliese Neilsen – dubbed the 'Alt-Porn Goddess' and creator of adult site God's Girls – and allegedly assisted her financially.

Dave Grohl's alleged relationship with a porn website founder has come under scrutiny following his affair scandal.

Dave Grohl was allegedly seen cuddling with the 'Alt-Porn Goddess' on her sofa, according to her old roommate.

He reportedly stayed over at her Los Angeles home and according to Neilsen’s roommate at the time in 2008, they were seen cuddling on her sofa.

Recalling her shock at seeing the rocker inside the home she shared with Neilsen, Tyler Ammons, 30, said: "It was very weird. They were very close on the couch. I obviously knew who he was when I walked in.

"I felt uncomfortable knowing he has family and children and I left.

"It was casually a thing the whole time (we lived together).

"She would leave and go and see him. She was going to go on tour with them around 2019."