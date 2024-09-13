CNN Set to Be Rocked by Finance Revelation: $1Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against Network Could Expose Broadcasting Giant's Cash Secrets
CNN is facing a defamation lawsuit over a 2021 story about President Joe Biden's disastrous military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the $1billion lawsuit, which was filed by Navy veteran Zachary Young, may result in the struggling broadcasting giant having to turn over its cash secrets ahead of the civil trial in January.
Judge William Henry, of the Circuit Court for Bay County, Florida, has reportedly "paved the way" for Young to issue a subpoena for CNN – forcing the network to hand over sensitive financial info it previously presented to parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.
Nicholas Fondacaro, who is covering the $1billion defamation hearing, said: "Essentially, this will act as a way to double check to see if CNN was being honest with the financial documents they were turning over as part of discovery; comparing what they turned over to Young's legal team versus what they told corporate."
Eriq Gardner, a Puck reporter also covering the matter, claimed Judge Henry's decision this week "sent a jolt through CNN's executives offices" because "Young has won a green light to seek punitive damages".
He said: "Accordingly, Young's attorneys will soon be receiving documents to assess CNN's net worth, so they can argue before a jury just how big a penalty Young should receive.
"The judge has also ordered a deposition for Jake Tapper, who will likely have to disclose his salary and contract negotiations."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Young filed the defamation lawsuit against CNN over a November 11, 2021 segment of The Lead With Jake Tapper.
Young has claimed CNN "destroyed his reputation and business by branding him an illegal profiteer who exploited desperate Afghans" during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan that August.
Tapper's segment, and a report from network correspondent Alex Marquardt, suggested Young and his security consulting company Nemex Enterprises Inc. charged "exorbitant fees" to help evacuate Afghan women from the country amid the withdrawal.
The 55-year-old host said: "Afghans trying to get out of the country face a black market full of promises, demands of exorbitant fees, and no guarantee of safety or success."
Marquardt added: "Prices well beyond the reach of most Afghans."
Young saw a legal victory on June 12 when judges with the First District Court of Appeal for the State of Florida ruled he presented enough evidence to move forward with the $1billion defamation suit against CNN for punitive damages.
Court documents from the June 12 decision read: "Young sufficiently proffered evidence of actual malice, express malice, and a level of conduct outrageous enough to open the door for him to seek punitive damages.
"Whether Young can ultimately prevail is not the issue before us."
The appellate judges also reviewed "a message exchange (Young) had with Marquardt just hours before publication" where he "advised there were factual inaccuracies in the reporting" that "CNN published anyway".
They said the message exchange, as well as other "internal communications" with the network, showed CNN "had little regard" for Young.
CNN then came under fire last month after its lawyers argued Young's operation was "almost certainly" illegal because it violated a Taliban law prohibiting Afghan women from moving without a male relative also present.
Young's counsel branded the argument "frivolous", "irrelevant", "deplorable" and "offensive".
They responded: "Through two years of litigation and 17 depositions across all ranks of CNN from journalists to executives, 'Sharia' was never mentioned, not once.
"CNN's defense still falls flat because the common mind would never have interpreted CNN's statement to mean illegal under the oppressive, backward, and barbaric Sharia law implemented by Taliban terrorists."
The civil trial between Young and CNN is scheduled to kick off on January 6.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to CNN for comment.
