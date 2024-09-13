CNN Set to Be Rocked by Finance Revelation: $1Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against Network Could Expose Broadcasting Giant's Cash Secrets

CNN is facing a defamation lawsuit over a 2021 story about President Joe Biden's disastrous military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the $1billion lawsuit, which was filed by Navy veteran Zachary Young, may result in the struggling broadcasting giant having to turn over its cash secrets ahead of the civil trial in January.

Judge William Henry, of the Circuit Court for Bay County, Florida, has reportedly "paved the way" for Young to issue a subpoena for CNN – forcing the network to hand over sensitive financial info it previously presented to parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.