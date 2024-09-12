Your tip
Dave Grohl Divorce Fears Grow After Rocker 'Secretly Retained Family Lawyer' Before Announcing to World He's a Cheat With a Lovechild by Different Woman

Source: MEGA

Sources say Dave Grohl hired a divorce lawyer before he announced he fathered a secret lovechild with a woman who is not his wife.

By:

Sept. 12 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dave Grohl allegedly hired a divorce lawyer before announcing he fathered a love child, sparking speculation his 21-year marriage could be coming to an end.

The Foo Fighters rocker, 55, shocked the music world on Tuesday by revealing he has become a father for the fourth time, admitting to having an affair behind his wife's back.

Grohl, who shares three daughters with wife Jordyn Blum – Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10 – said in a statement confirming the child's arrival he is doing everything he can to "regain their trust and earn their forgiveness", but it appears he's preparing for a potential split by allegedly getting the attorney onboard.

Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum, as well as their daughters Violet, Harper and Ophelia, have allegedly "abandoned" the rocker in the wake of his announcement.

Blum, 48, has yet to comment on Grohl's infidelity but did ditch her wedding ring in the weeks leading up to his revelation.

The couple were pictured walking together in LA on August 1 with Blum's ring finger on her left hand noticeably bare.

The previous month, Blum clearly had a ring on display when they attended Wimbledon together sitting in the Royal Box.

Grohl's two eldest daughters Violet and Harper have also deleted their social media profiles, rather than come out and support the former Nirvana drummer who has received backlash from fans.

He announced on Tuesday he had fathered a child out of wedlock.

The Foo Fighters frontman shared this post to Instagram on Tuesday announcing the birth of his fourth daughter.

His full statement read: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside my marriage.

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

Grohl has been very open about his love for his wife and children before his shock announcement.

Speaking to Elle in 2007, Grohl revealed his relationship with Blum took time to blossom due to his reluctance to settle down.

MORE ON:
Dave Grohl
Source: MEGA

Grohl discussed his love for his wife and children before the shock announcement.

He said: "When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn't ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling.

"After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again.'"

His "revelation" was sparked by Foo Fighters bandmate Taylor Hawkins nearly dying of an overdose in 2001 (he passed away after another overdose in 2022), which gave Grohl a new perspective on life.

He told People: "I had decided I didn't want to get serious about a relationship because I was single and I was running around – I was free.

Source: MEGA

The My Hero singer said: "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

"But that was the first thing I thought about when Taylor came out of (his coma), I had met the woman that I should marry and have children with and I hadn't talked to her in months.

"She said, 'You're the last person I thought I'd ever hear from again.' And I said, 'Hey, let's go to dinner.'"

