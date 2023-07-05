Aubrey O'Day Says Donald Trump Jr. Was 'Very Comfortable' at 'Gay Club' Where They First Hooked Up

Reality star Aubrey O'Day revealed shocking details of her first sexual encounter with Donald Trump Jr., RadarOnline.com has learned.

O'Day, a former contestant on Donald Trump's The Apprentice, said she was surprised by the evolution of Trump Jr.'s extreme political views since she claimed they had sex for the first time at a "gay club" in 2011.

O'Day and Trump Jr. were believed to be involved in a year-long affair after she appeared on his father's reality show. At the time, Trump Jr. was married to his first wife, Vanessa.