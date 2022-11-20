Show Stopper! Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hourglass Curves, Shuts Down Haters With Shocking Weight Loss
Aubrey O'Day is back! Danity Kane's number-one star shut down all the haters, stepping out looking like an even better version of her girl group self while debuting her shocking weight loss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
O'Day, 38, made everyone do a double-take when she arrived at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Thursday to promote her new song, Couple Goals.
Slipping out in a skintight black dress that highlighted her curves, O'Day walked with confidence as the paparazzi snapped away. Pairing her hip-hugging number with a trendy leather jacket, the singer eagerly posed for photographers.
Just months ago, the former Danity Kane member sparked controversy when she stepped out in Palm Springs looking unrecognizable and the opposite of what she projected on social media.
Fans grew disappointed in O'Day when they discovered she had been using filters and photoshop to alter her image. Making the scandal even more bizarre, her followers learned she was photoshopping herself into stock vacation photos.
While O'Day's weight loss is making headlines so are her accusations against her ex-boyfriend Pauly D, who she claimed cheated on her with multiple women and then gaslit her when she confronted him.
The musician annihilated the Jersey Shore star, telling In Touch, “I didn’t have sex after Pauly for three years.
“I started over-using sex in our relationship so that his d--- would be so tired, he wouldn’t go f--- girls on the weekends when he went to his events. I didn’t want him to cheat.”
According to O'Day, she'd spy on him when Pauly was showering to see if he was grooming his manhood "because I knew if he was, he was making his d–k pretty for someone and it wasn’t me."
She also alleged the MTV star “gaslight me into feeling like I’m making these things up, girls are crazy and they’re just going to lie," adding, “It was too consistent every weekend, same conversations. And if you’re not guilty then why are there parties happening where you take the girls’ cell phones at the door? Because there was never really any phone proof, but there was always something coming at me. I’ve never been in a relationship like that.”
Pauly denied his ex-girlfriend's claims.
O'Day's fans won't have to wait long for her highly-anticipated comeback. Her new song, Couple Goals, and the music video are set to drop on Monday, November 21.