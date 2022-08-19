Exotic Trips Or Editing Faux Pas? Singer Aubrey O'Day Put On Blast For 'Photoshopping Herself' Into Stock Vacation Pics

"I will truly never get over people Photoshopping themselves into random vacation photos," said the TikTok user with the handle @residualdata. "So, here we have Aubrey O'Day, double-platinum recording artist and world traveler [as mentioned in her IG bio], who apparently went on this vacation around Bali ... by just Photoshopping herself into pictures."

"And it's truly, like, every single picture. I don't even know if she went to Indonesia, like, at all," the social media personality named Sophie continued in her video, which RadarOnline.com can confirm has already racked up more than 500,000 views.