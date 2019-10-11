Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aubrey O’Day Unrecognizable At 'Marriage Boot Camp' Premiere Post Plastic Surgery Star allegedly paid anywhere from $50,000 to $80,000 to go under the knife.

Aubrey O’ Day looked unrecognizable at the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, and RadarOnline.com has all the shocking photos!

As Radar previously reported, the former Danity Kane singer’s bizarre appearance may be a result of plastic surgery.

Readers know plastic surgery is a common procedure for Aubrey, who entered the spotlight years ago, but this recent job seems to have been the most intense.

“Audrey appears to have undergone a lot of cosmetic surgery. And almost all of it looks completely unnecessary to me,” America’s Holistic Plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, who never treated Aubrey, told Radar.

“She appears to have had her lips enhanced with injectable fillers and possibly with silicone,” Dr. Youn remarked about her most recent photos. “Her nose appears to have undergone a rhinoplasty, maybe more than one. Her chin appears to have been reshaped, possibly by shaving down the bone.”

It is believed that she may have paid anywhere from $50,000 to $80,000 for cosmetic surgery.

Confident in her new look, she socialized with others while at the WE TV event.

Readers remember Aubrey was a cast member on a Season 11 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. At the time, her relationship troubles with Jersey Shore‘s Pauly D were aired out for the world to see.

On one occasion, she got into an argument with Kim Richards for siding with her ex after he asked the fellow cast members their opinion on whether or not she appreciated him.

The former couple also bickered over a messy room that producers set up to mirror the conditions they usually lived in together.

In the room, hair extensions and dog poop were scattered everywhere, much like their actual home.

“Look at this mess,” said Pauly D. “Dog poop is what I have to deal with — and her mess,” he later complained. “There was balls of her hair, balls of her weave. Her clothes were in a ball. I felt at home.”

“I could be more, like, clean, and, um, like, aware of everyone’s environment,” she admitted, but before she could finish, the DJ intervened.

“So one day she’ll feel that way, but then she’ll go right back into the mess and not respecting my home,” he said.

“It’s not even respecting it and keeping it dirty, she, like, ruins things. She doesn’t care about it. It’s why I focus on the negative. It’s because that stuff’s always in my face as well.”

Check out the gallery for more.