Just Friends? Don Jr.'s Ex-wife Vanessa Caught Leaving Trump International Golf Club With Former Secret Service Agent
Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa was caught leaving Trump International Golf Course this week alongside a former member of her Secret Service detail, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come following Don Jr. and Vanessa’s divorce in 2018, Vanessa was caught driving away from the West Palm Beach, Florida golf club on Tuesday afternoon with the unidentified former Secret Service agent in her passenger seat.
According to photos obtained exclusively by Daily Mail, Vanessa and the former agent were also joined by Vanessa and Don Jr.’s 12-year-old son, Tristan Trump.
Although the mystery man’s name has not yet been publicly released, he was reportedly pictured alongside several fellow Secret Service agents during several public events throughout ex-President Donald Trump's sole term in office.
The mystery man and Don Jr.’s ex-wife have also appeared to have maintained a close relationship following ex-President Trump’s departure from office, because the pair were pictured together again three years ago while leaving the same golf club.
While the sighting of Vanessa and the former Secret Service agent on Tuesday created rumors of a potential secret romance between the pair, it is also possible that the mystery man was hired to protect Don Jr. and Vanessa’s five children due to their close familial ties to ex-President Trump.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Don Jr. in 2018 – roughly 13 years after they married in November 2005.
Vanessa, now 46, filed for divorce that March and – after settling a child custody dispute that July – became officially divorced from Don Jr. in late 2018.
“We finalized our agreement at the end of last year,” the former couple said in a joint statement in February 2019. “We are incredibly lucky to have five amazing children and are committed to raising them together. Our kids and their happiness will always be our first priority.”
Meanwhile, other sources close to Vanessa claimed that she filed for divorce from Don Jr. because he treated her “like a second-class citizen.”
“He treats her like a second-class citizen,” one of Vanessa’s closest friends spilled after she filed for divorce from Don Jr. six years ago. “He gives her very little help and has been keeping her on a tight budget. She doesn’t live a lavish life and can very rarely pick up a check at dinner.”
“They were having problems before they even got married,” another insider added at the time. “People were telling her not to marry him before the wedding.”
“She was interviewing divorce lawyers before Trump’s presidency,” that source continued. “No one thought he’d win. He won and she decided to stay until his term is over. But she just couldn’t stand it anymore.”
According to Daily Mail, there were also rumors that Vanessa was dating a Secret Service agent in the immediate aftermath of her 2018 divorce from Don Jr.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Carol Leonnig, in her 2021 book Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, claimed that Secret Service members reported Vanessa’s purported relationship with an agent long before President Trump left office in January 2021.
It was not clear when exactly Vanessa and the agent’s alleged relationship took place, nor whether it was the same Secret Service agent that Vanessa was spotted leaving Trump International Golf Course with on Tuesday.