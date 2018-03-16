‘She’s Wonder Woman To Me!’ Ivanka Had Girl Crush On Vanessa Before Don Jr. Divorce

Donald Trump’s Jr. and wife Vanessa Trump have decided to divorce, and while they are surely heartbroken, RadarOnline.com has learned there’s another family member who will be crushed by the shocking split: Ivanka Trump!

“My sister-in-law Vanessa is a machine,” Ivanka told PEOPLE in 2016. “She can take all of [my children] and not even notice. She has five children and she’s Wonder Woman to me.”

The two beauties were reportedly extremely close, and bonded over their love of family and kids. Vanessa, 40, and Ivanka’s brother have been married for 12 years, and share five children together!

“She really is such an amazing mother and really an inspiration to me and as her well with the in-laws, I’m very close with Jared’s brother and two sisters and they’re all on speed dial with advice for parenthood,” Ivanka, 36, added at the time.

While reports of Vanessa and Donald Jr.’s rocky relationship had been circling the web for some time, the split became official when the mother of five filed for divorce this Thursday.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families,” Trump Jr. and Vanessa said in a statement this Thursday, March 15. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

The divorce announcement also came after Vanessa was hospitalized after opening an envelope containing a mysterious white powder (later identified as chalk) which was addressed to Donald Jr., 40.

