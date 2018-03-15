Donald Trump Jr. & Wife Vanessa Headed For Divorce, Reports Claim

The End?

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, are headed for divorce, according to reports.

Pals close to the couple told The New York Post’s Page Six they’ve been living separate lives for quite some time now.

The duo has been married since 2005 and have five children together.

“The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there,” one source told the outlet.

“Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems,” another insider claimed to the publication. “Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children.”

The news comes after a scare in which Vanessa opened an envelope addressed to Donald Jr. that contained a mysterious white powder, which was later determined not to be hazardous.

