ABC and Kamala 'Conspiracy' Claim: Network Insists It Didn’t Break Rules After Viral 'Whistleblower Affidavit' Claims Harris Was Secretly Helped in Trump Debate

ABC News is denying it schemed to help Kamala Harris take down Donald Trump on the debate stage.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the conspiracy theory has gained traction in right wing circles after being picked up and pushed out by Trump himself, while a growing chorus denounces it as false.

As polls and pundits overwhelmingly agreed Harris had taken the upper hand during the showdown, Trump and his supporters accused ABC and its "biased" moderators of "rigging" the event against the former president.

Conservative influencer Philip Anderson added fuel to the fire when he shared an unverified document on social media, claiming it was a sworn affidavit from an "anonymous whistleblower" detailing the ways ABC allegedly gave Harris an unfair advantage ahead of the September 10 debate in Philadelphia.