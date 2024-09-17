Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs Diddy Accused of Forcing Victims into Days-Long Drug-Fueled 'Freak Offs' With Male Prostitutes as Shocking Weapons Stash Found at Mansion Source: MEGA; Dept. of Justice More shocking details of the indictment against Diddy were revealed along with a stash of weapons he allegedly kept. By: Marissa Papanek Sept. 17 2024, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly forced his victims into brutal drug-fueled "extended sexual performances" that sometimes lasted for days. RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul called these horrific sessions "freak-offs", according to prosecutors who claimed Diddy kept his victims compliant through violence and coercion. A search of his Miami mansion revealed the shocking stash of weapons he allegedly used to "intimidate and threaten victims and witnesses".

Source: MEGA Diddy was arrested in New York on Monday night.

The bombshell indictment against the 54-year-old music producer was unsealed Tuesday, revealing more sordid details behind the charges that led to his arrest in New York City the day prior. At a press conference, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams detailed how Diddy allegedly "used the business empire he controlled to carry out criminal activity including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and the obstruction of justice."

Source: MEGA The rapper allegedly held drug-fueled 'extended sexual performances' he called 'freak-offs'.

According to Williams, the rapper "used force, threats of force and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sexual performances with male commercial sex workers, some of whom he transported or caused to be transported over state lines." He allegedly "planned and controlled" these "freak-offs", per the indictment, and "often electronically recorded them."

Williams continued: "The freak-offs sometimes lasted days at a time, involved multiple commercial sex workers, and often involved a variety of narcotics such as ketamine, ecstasy and GHB, which Combs distributed to the sex workers to keep them obedient and compliant." The attorney further alleged "when Combs didn't get his way, he was violent and subjected victims to physical, emotional and verbal abuse so that they would participate in the freak-offs" and claimed he "hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims, at times by their hair."

Source: Dept. of Justice Federal agents found three AR-15 rifles at Diddy's Miami mansion, they said.

Diddy allegedly "threatened and coerced victims to get them to participate in the freak-offs", Williams said, and "used the embarrassing and sensitive recordings he made of the freak-offs as collateral against the victims." He continued: "And the indictment alleges that he maintained control over the victims in several ways, including by giving them drugs, by giving and threatening to take away financial support or housing, by promising them career opportunities, by monitoring their whereabouts, and even by dictating their physical appearance."

Source: Dept. of Justice The firearms were 'broken down into parts'.

Prosecutors said the victims "did not believe they could refuse Combs without risking their security or facing more abuse." Also in the indictment are allegations of "violence against witnesses to his abuse, kidnapping and arson." Williams alleged "on more than one occasion, Combs carried or brandished firearms to intimidate and threaten victims and witnesses." During a search of his Miami mansion, federal agents found three AR-15 rifles 'broken down into parts, along with magazines with ammunition loaded in them' in a closet of Diddy's bedroom, they said. Meanwhile, Diddy called his arrest an "unjust prosecution" of an "innocent man with nothing to hide." Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.