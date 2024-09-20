Justin Timberlake 'Used Star Power to Wriggle Out of DWI Rap': 'Celebrity Plays a Role in Court Proceedings'

Justin Timberlake played the celebrity card in a New York courtroom, which insiders claimed helped him dance away from drunk driving charges.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the SexyBack singer's sweetheart plea deal has been slammed by legal experts, who claimed Timberlake's case is a classic example of the kid-glove treatment A-listers are given in the celebrity-studded Hamptons.

Timberlake, 43, somehow convinced prosecutors and the judge overseeing his case to agree to a slap-on-the-wrist deal.