Justin Timberlake 'Used Star Power to Wriggle Out of DWI Rap': 'Celebrity Plays a Role in Court Proceedings'
Justin Timberlake played the celebrity card in a New York courtroom, which insiders claimed helped him dance away from drunk driving charges.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the SexyBack singer's sweetheart plea deal has been slammed by legal experts, who claimed Timberlake's case is a classic example of the kid-glove treatment A-listers are given in the celebrity-studded Hamptons.
Timberlake, 43, somehow convinced prosecutors and the judge overseeing his case to agree to a slap-on-the-wrist deal.
He pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, a charge that carries a mere $300 to $500 fine – much less than the more serious offense of driving while intoxicated he was originally charged with.
But insiders claimed Timberlake's deal was just another example of celebrities being treated differently in the affluent New York community.
A celebrity insider said: "Stars are among the biggest draws out there.
"The last thing local officials need is for them to go away because they're being targeted by cops. It's bad for business."
New York defense attorney Peter Gleason added: "The ugly truth is that celebrity does play a role in criminal proceedings.
"If (Justin) had been Joe the plumber, things may have played out much differently."
The former Mouseketeer lost his driving privileges in New York state for a year – a punishment that kicked in automatically when he refused to take a breathalyzer test after being pulled over on June 18 for blowing through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road.
The 43-year-old additionally failed multiple field sobriety tests.
Timberlake told the officer, who didn't recognize him, he had only "one martini" before getting behind the wheel.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the singer later confessed he made a "mistake" while talking to reporters outside the courthouse following his sentencing hearing.
The Cry Me a River singer urged fans to not drive after drinking, "even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car".
He added: "There are so many alternatives. You can call a friend (or) take an Uber.
"This is a mistake that I made, but I'm hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have."
According to Timberlake's arrest reported, he smelled of alcohol, was "very unbalanced" and "unable to follow police instructions correctly".
Arresting officer Michael Arkinson's handwritten report detailed the singer's refusal to take a breathalyzer on three occasions.
Arkinson wrote the pop star had "[b]loodshot and glassy eyes, odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from breath, inability to divide attention, unsteady afoot".
After Timberlake was taken back to the local police station, an inventory of his personal items was recorded. In the report listing the items Timberlake had on him at the time of his arrest, it was revealed he was in possession of a black vape pen, a gold ring, three $100 bills, one $5 bill and a $1 bill.
Since his arrest, sources claimed Timberlake had cut back on drinking and gave up other "bad habits" in an attempt to get back on wife Jessica Biel's good side.
Insiders said: "Part of Justin's mea culpa to Jessica was to admit that he'd gotten into some bad habits and that he needs to dial everything way back.
"He was busted with a vape pen, which is a big worry because of the effect it can have on his lungs.
"So he's now agreed to totally ditch (the vape pen) for good, and he's gone pretty much cold turkey on the booze, too."
