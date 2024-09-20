Kevin Hart Caught on Camera in Diddy 'Freak Off' Video: Comic's Boozy N-Word Rant Revealed — Before Female Partygoer's Hair Catches FIRE in Kinky Bath
Kevin Hart is battling to save his career after being caught on camera "hosting" one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' "freak off" parties.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the leaked footage sees Hart stationed next to a bathtub speaking to the camera while holding up a microphone, while a scantily-clad female partygoer sits alongside him.
And another female guest, wearing a skimpy bikini, is seen sitting in the bath behind him.
During one terrifying scene, the girl's hair goes up in flames after catching fire on one of the candles placed around the tub.
Hart, 45, immediately tells the camera crew to cut, before the footage continues with the comedian assuring the girl in the bath is ok – and joking appropriate safety measures have been put in place.
Later in the video, comedian Hart unleashes a N-word rant at the camera while standing next to Diddy holding a drink.
There is also another scene where Hart positions himself next to a bed Diddy is sitting on drinking champagne.
Hart jokes: "If we can, let's just move the camera a little this way. I don't want my shot to even come close to the bed at all."
And as the camera followed Hart's direction, it panned past what appeared to be a silver sex toy left openly on Diddy's bed.
Hart's presence at the "freak off" party only enhances his links to the rapper, who is currently behind bars awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges – and the Ride Along star is allegedly "panicking" over his association with the disgraced hip-hop mogul.
Diddy, 54, has reportedly been placed on suicide watch while he resides at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.
He was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on Monday night and the following day, an indictment was released revealing he's been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy was remanded to MDC Brooklyn on Tuesday, after pleading not guilty – but he has been denied bail twice this week.
It's yet to be confirmed if Diddy is suicidal and for how long he has been on suicide watch.
But according to People, a preventative measure is in place as the rapper is "in shock and his mental state is unclear".
In the indictment against Diddy, he was accused of forcing his victims to have "freak offs" – which prosecutors described as "elaborate and produced sex performances".
The rapper also allegedly used his fame and influence – as well as drugs like cocaine, ketamine and oxycodone – to coerce and intimidate women into joining the "freak offs".
Federal investigators also seized three AR-15-style rifles and 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant when raiding his Miami and Los Angeles homes in March.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Hart's team for comment.
