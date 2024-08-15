Kevin Hart Admits Being High on MDMA When He Cheated on Pregnant Wife Eniko... As New Sex Tape Extortion Scandal Details Surface
Kevin Hart confessed he was high on MDMA when he cheated on his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, as he fights a lawsuit stemming from the resulting sex tape scandal, court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal.
The comedian claimed his former friend, Jonathan “J.T.” Jackson, pressured him into taking "molly", a drug similar to ecstasy, when they were partying together in Las Vegas. He ended up in bed with Montia Sabbag, while Eniko was elsewhere, just three months away from giving birth to their first son.
Hart explained under oath: “My friend said, ‘Kev, do you do molly?’ I said, ‘No, I don't really f--- with drugs like that. I said, ‘Man, I haven't done that sh-- in years.’”
He continued: “‘F--- it, I said. And I put it in my drink, I had some water there. It was watered down...The night is good. As the night goes, I'm now with the girl Montia at the end of the night, okay?
“My security guards that were with me told me, ‘Kevin, you are f---ed up, but it didn't seem like you were f---ed up to the point we were worried’. Like an alcohol f---ed up.”
The Fatherhood star, 45, also clarified: “I did not have sex with [Montia] that night. I had sex with her the following morning. She woke me up.”
The sexual encounter was allegedly recorded on a hidden camera, and quickly leaked onto the internet.
Hart revealed the latest scandalous details in a deposition taken in September 2017, but the transcript from the interview just recently came to light when Jackson sued Hart for $12million.
Jackson's suit stems from his April 2018 arrest on extortion charges after Hart “wrongfully accused” him of being involved in leaking the sex tape via an “extortion scheme against Hart.”
Though the case was dismissed in 2021, Jackson’s lawyers claimed “his career was unjustly derailed” by these “unfounded” allegations.
His complaint stated: “Hart and his team fabricated evidence and provided misleading statements that contributed and led to the wrongful implication and arrest of [Jackson].”
Jackson also accused the comedian of breaching a 2021 settlement agreement over how the scandal was addressed publicly.
He argued Hart failed to use the agreed-upon wording when discussing the scandal publicly, which could have exonerated Jackson. He also accused his ex-friend of breach of contract, fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and defamation.
Jackson’s complaint went on to say “his career was unjustly derailed” as he claimed to have suffered “profound reputational damage” and “significant emotional distress…plus professional setbacks, and financial losses”.
Hart previously apologized to his family for his “bad error in judgement”, acknowledging the mistake in an Instagram video.
The comedian and Eniko welcomed their first child, Kenzo Kash, on November 21, 2017.
