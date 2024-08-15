Kevin Hart Admits Being High on MDMA When He Cheated on Pregnant Wife Eniko... As New Sex Tape Extortion Scandal Details Surface

Kevin Hart confessed he was high on MDMA when he cheated on his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, as he fights a lawsuit stemming from the resulting sex tape scandal, court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal.

The comedian claimed his former friend, Jonathan “J.T.” Jackson, pressured him into taking "molly", a drug similar to ecstasy, when they were partying together in Las Vegas. He ended up in bed with Montia Sabbag, while Eniko was elsewhere, just three months away from giving birth to their first son.

Hart explained under oath: “My friend said, ‘Kev, do you do molly?’ I said, ‘No, I don't really f--- with drugs like that. I said, ‘Man, I haven't done that sh-- in years.’”