Martina Navratilova and Her ‘RHOM’ Star Wife Julia Lemigova Adopt 2 Sons — One Year After Tennis Legend’s Cancer Battle

The Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova and her tennis icon wife Martina Navratilova are now the proud parents of two young boys. The couple said they're “over the moon” after their adoption process was previously put on hold due to Navratilovas’s cancer battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: By: MEGA Lemigova and Navratilovas adopted two young boys.

Agent Mary Greenham announced the adoption. Navratilovas, 67, and Lemigova, 52 – who have been married since 2014 – requested privacy as they “welcome the new members of their family”. The former world number one ranked tennis player said: “We are over the moon, recognizing the challenges and the rewards for everybody.” Navratilova and Lemigova are certainly no strangers to “challenges” over the course of their adoption journey. The 67-year-old was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and later throat cancer.

Source: By: MEGA The couple was forced to put their adoption plans on hold due to Navratilovas's cancer battle.

The former grand slam winner told Piers Morgan in 2023 it was unlikely they pair would be able to adopt while she underwent treatment. Lemigova confirmed in December that same year that their adoption plans “were on hold” due to her wife's cancer battle. Their adoption journey was well documented on the hit Bravo show. During Season 5, the reality star opened up about the couple's desire to expand their family after Lemigova's two daughters moved out.

In episode 13, she said: “Martina and I are going to do our best to try to — oh my god, I'm having chills. We're going to adopt a baby. If tomorrow they called me to say there was a little boy who needs a home, I mean, I would just collapse on the floor and die.” During the Season 5 reunion, she revealed the couple's adoption plans being pushed to the back burner as the pair focused on Navratilovas’ health.

Source: By: MEGA The pair have been married since 2014.

The reality star told host Andy Cohen: “When you’re adopting a child, it has to be about the child. And, right now, it’s everything about Martina, and for her getting healthy.” “You know, we were thinking any moment, the agency would call and give us happy news that we’re going to have a baby ... instead we are fighting two cancers.”

Still, the couple remained determined to adopt – and Lemigova insisted they wouldn’t be “closing the door” on their plans. Thankfully, Navratilova’s dual cancer treatments were successful – and in June 2023 she revealed she was officially “cancer free”.

Source: By: MEGA The tennis icon and reality star made history as Bravo's first same-sex couple on the Housewives franchise.

The pair made Bravo history in 2021 when they became the first same-sex couple to be featured on the Housewives franchise. The Bravo star said she was “overwhelmed” by the love and support fans showed for her marriage. Navratilova and Lemigova's paths initially crossed in 2000, but they lost contact. Eight years later, they ran into each other again. Lemigova recalled the reunion, saying: “I was modeling, living in Paris [when we first met] and meeting all these amazing people — famous people, royals. I’m not a tennis fan but, of course, I knew who she was and we just got chatting.”

Seemingly destined to be together, the women found themselves in each other’s orbit once again at the 2008 French Open. Their relationship started out as just friends before turning romantic. Lemigova has three children – a son who passed away and two adult daughters – from previous relationships.

