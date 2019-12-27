Kevin Hart's Wife Reveals Shocking Moment She Discovered He Cheated 'I called him, I'm crying,' says Eniko Parrish of watching a devastating video.

Kevin Hart‘s wife Eniko Parrish is dishing the dirt on how she discovered the comedian was cheating on her.

In the new Netflix documentary Kevin Hart: Don’t F**K This Up , an emotional Parrish, 35, said the revelation came via a direct message from someone she didn’t know.

“They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman,” she revealed. “I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f**k did you let that happen?'”

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the Ride Along star was caught getting frisky with model Montia Sabbag inside a private suite at a Las Vegas resort in 2017. The incident happened two months after Hart and Parrish announced their pregnancy.

Hart denied any wrongdoing but later admitted on social media that he made a “bad error in judgement” and apologized to his wife.

Parrish said the situation with Hart had become an “ongoing fight” and she kept questioning him.

Surprisingly, Parrish, who married Hart in 2016, has come to grips with the troubling cheating revelation.

“I’m happy that it kind of happened,” she said. “I get sensitive every time I talk about it,” she noted. “He’s f***ked up, this was a bad one, this was major.”

She explained she didn’t divorce Hart because of their now-2-year-old son, Kenzo.

“I have to maintain a level head, I think that’s the only thing that really got me through,” she said. “I wasn’t ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot.”

On the Netflix special, Hart, 40, said he regrets how he made 35-year-old Parrish feel.

“There’s a major effect it could have on the people that you are closest to, who you love the most,” he said of the “lowest moment” of his life.

“When I got to see that first-hand with Eniko, when I got to see the effect my reckless behavior had … It was crushing, that tore me up,” he added. “That really tore me up.”

Parrish will no longer be so kind if Hart strays again.

“I believe in second chances. I’m all about forgiveness, and you only get two times,” she insisted. “Three strikes you’re out, you’re out of here. So, as long as he behaves, we’re good.”