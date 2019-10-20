Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Eniko Parrish Takes Son Kenzo To Pumpkin Patch Following Kevin Hart's Car Accident The comedian was nowhere in sight!

Kevin Hart‘s wife Eniko Parrish took their son to a pumpkin patch this weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 35-year-old mother was spotted at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, California.

As she and her one-year-old Kenzo checked out the pumpkin and other grown vegetables, her actor husband was nowhere to be found!

As Radar reported, Hart, 40, had to take time off from work to recover from a horrible car wreck.

On September 1st, after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda “left the road,” smashed through wooden fencing along the roadside in the Malibu Hills, and wound up in a gully about 10 feet off the road, he was transported to the hospital with severe back injuries.

The driver Jared S. Black, who had “lost control of the vehicle,” like Hart, had severe back injuries, while his fiance Rebecca Broxterman, who is also Parrish’s trainer, walked away mostly untouched.

Us Weekly reported the Jumanji actor was “in great spirits” as he was discharged from Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles.

According to the publication, he “doesn’t need to be taking a lot of the pain medication,” though he must complete at least four months of physical therapy.

Unfortunately, during his recovery, he’s had to focus a lot on lawsuits.

After the accident, Broxterman and Black, who is awaiting for authorities to investigate the cause of the crash, hired attorneys.

The couple considered suing Hart for negligence as his custom car lacked safety harnesses or airbags, but the comedian’s attorneys prepare to argue the car company is at fault for failing to refuse the customization.

The Upside actor is also amid a sex tape lawsuit with Montia Sabbag, who claimed she was the victim as she alleged Hart “negligently or intentionally authorized, allowed and otherwise permitted [Jonathan Todd] Jackson access to Hart’s hotel room suite at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and breached their duty of care” to her.

She said she was “secretly videotaped without her knowledge or consent” and the incident was all a setup on Hart’s part to “promote [Hart’s] Irresponsible Tour, which was a record-breaking comedy and to increase his overall pop culture status.”

Radar readers recall the comedian brought attention to the sex tape, which he claimed someone was trying to extort him over. He publicly apologized to Parrish for cheating on her while she was pregnant, admitting he was “guilty” and wrong.”

