Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Breaks Down About Cheating Scandal In New Documentary 'You publicly humiliated me,' she admits through tears.

Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, is reacting to his explosive cheating scandal in a new Netflix documentary.

In a new trailer for the six part series Don’t F**k This Up Parrish, 35, is seen crying when asked questions about Hart’s infidelity.

“You publicly humiliated me,” Parrish says as she sheds tears over the 2017 scandal. “I just kept saying, ‘How the f*** did you let that happen?'”

As Radar exclusively reported, the Ride Along star, 40, was caught getting frisky with model Montia Sabbag inside a private suite at a Las Vegas Resort in 2017.

The incident happened two months after Hart and Parrish announced their pregnancy.

Hart denied any wrongdoing until Sabbag allegedly threatened him with extortion. He later admitted on social media that he made a “bad error in judgement,” and apologized to his wife.

Now, Hart’s ex mistress is suing him for a whopping $60 million for emotional distress.

It’s not the first time that Hart —worth an estimated $120 million — has been in hot water over his shenanigans. His ex-wife, Torrei Skipper-Hart, accused him of cheating on her with Parrish, claiming “[Eniko] was his mistress and one of the reasons that broke up my family.”

The explosive Netflix documentary will offer an inside look into the controversial comic’s life.

Among other things, it will address his Academy Awards drama — when he was ousted as host after receiving backlash over a series of homophobic tweets from 2009 to 2011.

Don’t F**k This Up is set to be released on December 27.