Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Placed On Suicide Watch — As Footage Shows Jailed Male Porn Star Convict Claim He Had Sex With Rapper And His Beaten Ex Cassie
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been placed on suicide watch at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center following his arrest on a slew of charges, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
What’s more, the jailed hip-hop mogul's situation has become even more alarming with the resurfacing of a 2018 video where a porn star claims he was Diddy's sex slave.
Combs, 54, was taken into custody earlier this week in New York after being dramatically arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
“Diddy’s placement under suicide watch is standard for high-profile individuals,” a law enforcement source exclusively told this masthead.
The new twist comes after video surfaced online featuring Jonathan Oddi, a self-described investor and former porn actor, making wild claims about his sexual relationship with Diddy and the rapper's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.
"I had sex with Cassie and Sean," said Oddi in the police interrogation video.
"He would masturbate and tell me what to do to Cassie. I was like a sex slave, okay. For them, that's what I was."
Oddi also alleged that the hip-hop industry includes a "cabal" of rich individuals who transport drugs like "liquid cocaine" via their private jets.
He claimed to have taken this liquid cocaine with both Ventura and Combs and said he contracted herpes from alleged sexual encounters.
Florida investigators initially dismissed Oddi's statements in the unrelated case, but internet sleuths have connected his claims with those of Ventura in her November 2023 lawsuit against Combs.
Ventura accused Combs of physical abuse and coercing her into engaging in sex acts with male prostitutes, which he dubbed "freak offs."
These orgy-like events were sometimes recorded, according to Ventura's lawsuit.
Federal prosecutors have corroborated aspects of Ventura's claims, claiming Combs organized these so-called "Freak Offs" with the help of his business associates and that the hotel rooms used often incurred significant damages.
Combs was denied bail despite offering his $50 million Florida mansion on Star Island and his mother's house as surety.
He remains in the center's Special Housing Unit under strict supervision while his high-priced legal team actively work on future motions in an effort to secure his release.
"Mr. Combs is a fighter — he will fight this until the end. He is innocent," said lawyer Marc Agnifilo.
"He has been looking forward to clearing his name and he is going to clear his name. We believe in him wholeheartedly. He didn't do these things."
