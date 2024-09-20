Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Placed On Suicide Watch — As Footage Shows Jailed Male Porn Star Convict Claim He Had Sex With Rapper And His Beaten Ex Cassie

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been placed on suicide watch at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center following his arrest on a slew of charges, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

What’s more, the jailed hip-hop mogul's situation has become even more alarming with the resurfacing of a 2018 video where a porn star claims he was Diddy's sex slave.

Combs, 54, was taken into custody earlier this week in New York after being dramatically arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“Diddy’s placement under suicide watch is standard for high-profile individuals,” a law enforcement source exclusively told this masthead.