Matt Gaetz ‘Attended a Drug-Fueled Sex Party’ With Underage Girl at the Center of Feds’ Sex Trafficking Probe, New Court Filing Alleges

Republican firebrand Matt Gaetz attended a drug-fueled orgy in 2017 with the teenager at the center of the alleged sex trafficking scandal, according to three eyewitnesses.

That’s the explosive allegation made in legal documents filed to a Florida federal court shortly before midnight Thursday, Sept. 19.

The documents were lodged in a courtroom bid to force GOP lobbyist Christopher Dorworth to pay costs in a failed civil lawsuit.

Dorworth, a pal of Rep. Gaetz, had sued the 17-year-old who claimed the congressman sex-trafficked her before he suddenly dropped the case.