Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz ‘Attended a Drug-Fueled Sex Party’ With Underage Girl at the Center of Feds’ Sex Trafficking Probe, New Court Filing Alleges

The Justice Department investigated the teen sex allegation against Gaetz, ultimately deciding not to charge the lawmaker.

Sept. 20 2024, Published 7:31 a.m. ET

Republican firebrand Matt Gaetz attended a drug-fueled orgy in 2017 with the teenager at the center of the alleged sex trafficking scandal, according to three eyewitnesses.

That’s the explosive allegation made in legal documents filed to a Florida federal court shortly before midnight Thursday, Sept. 19.

The documents were lodged in a courtroom bid to force GOP lobbyist Christopher Dorworth to pay costs in a failed civil lawsuit.

Dorworth, a pal of Rep. Gaetz, had sued the 17-year-old who claimed the congressman sex-trafficked her before he suddenly dropped the case.

matt gaetz witness house ethics committee paid her for sex party
Matt Gaetz has vehemently denied the accusations of wrongdoing.

But according to one eyewitness cited in the court filing, a young woman referred to only as K.M., the naked teenage girl — who was a junior in high school at the time — and partygoers were there to “engage in sexual activities,” while “alcohol, cocaine, ecstasy… and marijuana” were used.

“The discovery taken in this case to date reflects that on Saturday, July 15, 2017… Dorworth, hosted a party at his residence… with the following guests present: (1) A.B.; (2) K.M.; (3) B.G.; (4) Matt Gaetz,” lawyers wrote.

matt gaetz witness house ethics committee paid her for sex party
The House committee also took up the case and interviewed at least six women who attended parties with the Florida congressman.

Testimony from three women — who the attorneys said placed Gaetz at Dorworth’s house that night — were filed under seal pending a judge’s decision on whether to make the records public.

The lawyers also told the court Dorworth’s geolocated cell phone records proved he communicated constantly with the congressman on the day of the party.

The woman's legal team also hired a digital forensic examiner who identified Gaetz’s cell number to claim he texted back-and-forth 30 times that day and then called Dorworth twice in the hours before the event.

matt gaetz witness house ethics committee paid her for sex party
Federal prosecutors chose not to bring charges against Gaetz in 2023 following a sex-trafficking probe that concerned an alleged payment to a 17-year-old girl who crossed state lines for sex.

“This marks the first time that sworn testimony has been referenced in public court filings alleging that the congressman attended one of the long-rumored parties tied to an alleged underage sex scandal,” investigative reporter Jose Pagliery noted for NOTUS.

In 2022, federal prosecutors commenced an investigation into Gaetz's personal conduct and, specifically, allegations that he was part of a scheme that led to the sex trafficking of the 17-year-old.

Prosecutors spent months investigating the allegations but the case stalled over concerns about the credibility of witnesses and a lack of direct evidence implicating Gaetz.

kevin mccarthy dubs matt gaetz the hunter biden of the gop
Female witnesses have said they were paid to attend parties with Gaetz and a former friend, ex-Seminole County tax commissioner Joel Greenberg (pictured right), where drug use and sex took place.

But the sordid sex scandal didn’t end without claiming at least one scalp close to Gaetz.

A former associate, Joel Greenberg, who once worked as a Florida tax collector, pleaded guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official.

As part of his plea agreement, he agreed to cooperate with federal investigators and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Gaetz has long denied allegations that he has ever had sex with a minor, transported the alleged victim across state lines to engage in prostitution or that he obstructed justice to cover up his actions.

In 2021, Gaetz appeared on Tucker Carlson’s former Fox News show and claimed: “The person doesn’t exist. I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old. That is totally false.”

Donald Trump loyalist Gaetz, a member of the Freedom Caucus known as the 'MAGA Squad', has not yet commented on the most recent court filing.

