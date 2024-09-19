Diddy's Brutal Prison Regime Revealed: 6am Wake-Up Calls, Cell-Tosses, Suicide Scares… and Porn Ban

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is languishing behind bars after a federal judge rejected his $50million bail proposal.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the brutal prison rules the disgraced rapper must follow as he sits in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial on federal sex crime charges.

According to the prison's Admissions and Orientation Handbook, Diddy must wake up at 6am every morning "to participate in meals and work".

The handbook reads: "A general wake-up for all inmates is 6:00 a.m. It is the inmate's responsibility to participate in meals and work. Inmates who are assigned a job and do not report to work are subject to discipline."