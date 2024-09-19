Diddy's Brutal Prison Regime Revealed: 6am Wake-Up Calls, Cell-Tosses, Suicide Scares… and Porn Ban
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is languishing behind bars after a federal judge rejected his $50million bail proposal.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the brutal prison rules the disgraced rapper must follow as he sits in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial on federal sex crime charges.
According to the prison's Admissions and Orientation Handbook, Diddy must wake up at 6am every morning "to participate in meals and work".
The handbook reads: "A general wake-up for all inmates is 6:00 a.m. It is the inmate's responsibility to participate in meals and work. Inmates who are assigned a job and do not report to work are subject to discipline."
Diddy, 54, will also be subjected to regular searches of his jail cell to ensure he is not in possession of any contraband – including alcohol, drugs and any other items not authorized by the Metropolitan Detention Center.
The A&O Handbook continues: "Staff may search an inmate's housing and work area, and personal items contained within those areas, without notice, randomly, and without the inmate's presence.
"The property and living area will be left as close to the same conditions as found."
Meanwhile, the jailed music mogul will also be offered suicide prevention services as he sits behind bars awaiting trial.
According to the Associated Press, at least four inmates detained at MDC Brooklyn have died by suicide in the last three years.
The A&O Handbook, to prevent more suicides, says: "If you feel a sense of hopelessness or begin thinking about suicide, talk to a staff member.
"Help is available and actively seeking help is a sign of your strength and determination to prevail.
"If you feel you are in imminent danger of harming yourself or someone else, you should contact a staff member immediately."
MDC Brooklyn has also instituted a ban on porn – meaning Diddy, who allegedly engaged in sex-filled "freak offs" for years before his arrest, will not be allowed to possess photos or videos "depicting sexual acts".
The prison's handbook reads: "Nude or sexually suggestive photos present special concerns about personal safety, security, and good order, particularly when the subject is an inmate’s relative, friend, or acquaintance or could reasonably be perceived as such.
"For these reasons, an inmate may not be permitted to retain, receive, or possess a personal photograph in which the subject is partially nude or nude, or when the photograph depicts sexual acts such as intercourse, fellatio, or sodomy.
"These materials will be returned to the sender upon receipt at the institution."
The food choices offered to Diddy at MDC Brooklyn are also a far cry from what the embattled record producer was likely used to before he was taken into custody by federal agents on Monday night.
According to the menu for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diddy will be offered breakfast, lunch and dinner while behind bars at MDC Brooklyn.
His breakfast options include fruit, cereal, breakfast cakes, skim milk and coffee.
Lunch options, depending on the day of the week, include scrambled eggs, a chicken wrap, a chicken patty sandwich, a black bean burger, baked chicken, baked fish or beef tacos.
He will also be offered sides of cole slaw, biscuits, fruit, green beans, pinto beans, rice, green peas and corn.
As for dinner each night, the disgraced rapper can choose from chili mac, Sailsbury steak, turkey roast, pasta, beef and broccoli or chicken fried rice – while on the weekends Diddy will be served cheese pizza and spinach.
RadarOnline.com has also obtained a copy of MDC Brooklyn's commissary list.
According to the list, Diddy can purchase a number of items from the prison for between 55¢ and $88.40.
The commissary items include stamps; drinks; food and meals; sundries; snacks and candy; clothes; health and hygiene items; medications; copy cards and religious items.
While the cheapest commissary item is a stamp for 55¢, the jailed record producer can also purchase the most expensive item, a Sandisk MP3 player, for $88.40.
As RadarOnline.com reported, MDC Brooklyn has been branded "hell on earth" and an "ongoing tragedy" since before Diddy was detained there following his arrest on Monday night.
It is the same Brooklyn prison where Ghislaine Maxwell, 62, and R. Kelly, 57, served time for sex crimes, and at least six MDC Brooklyn staff members have been charged with crimes in the last five years.
Uriel Whyte, a 37-year-old inmate, was also stabbed to death at the jail in June. Another inmate, Edwin Cordero, 36, died after he was injured during a fight in July.
Many detainees have complained about the rampant violence, bad conditions and severe staffing shortages at the prison.
Others claim there is widespread smuggling of drugs and other contraband – some of which is allegedly facilitated by the prison's employees.
Cordero's lawyer Andrew Dalack told The New York Times his late client was the victim of "an overcrowded, understaffed and neglected federal jail that is hell on earth".
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Diddy's reps for comment.
