PICTURED: Smug-Looking Sean 'Diddy' Combs Caught on Camera Chilling in Central Park and Snapping Selfies With Fans Before Arrest

Little did the father-son duo know at the time, Homeland Security agents would show up at their luxury hotel hours later to arrest the 54-year-old.

While critics of Combs – including Aubrey O'Day, former member of his all-girl group Danity Kane – rejoiced in his arrest, the rapper's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, released a statement condemning his "unjust prosecution".

Agnifilo said: "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.

"He is an imperfect person but he [is] not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges."