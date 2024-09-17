PICTURED: Smug-Looking Sean 'Diddy' Combs Caught on Camera Chilling in Central Park and Snapping Selfies With Fans Before Arrest
Sean "Diddy" Combs' day out at Central Park ended with being put in handcuffs following a grand jury indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rap mogul was spotted "chilling" in the famous New York City park hours before he was arrested.
Combs' "smug" expression on his face seemingly suggested he was not worried by his multiple lawsuits alleging sexual abuse and misconduct, as well as the federal probe into sex trafficking allegations against him.
Video footage captured Diddy, 54, looking unbothered as he scrolled through his phone as he lounged in the sun at Central Park. He wore a black graphic tank top and khaki shorts.
Later that evening, he was spotted out and about again walking the streets of Manhattan with his son, Christian, who performs under the name King Combs. The eldest Combs wore a long black coat over grey sweatpants as he posed for selfies with fans.
Christian wore a similar casual fit, donning a grey sweat suit over a grey t-shirt.
Little did the father-son duo know at the time, Homeland Security agents would show up at their luxury hotel hours later to arrest the 54-year-old.
While critics of Combs – including Aubrey O'Day, former member of his all-girl group Danity Kane – rejoiced in his arrest, the rapper's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, released a statement condemning his "unjust prosecution".
Agnifilo said: "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
"Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.
"He is an imperfect person but he [is] not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges."
Diddy's attorney further asked to "please reserve your judgement until you have all the facts", adding: "These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."
At a press conference on Tuesday, prosecutors revealed disturbing details about alleged drug-fueled "freak-offs" at the center of Combs' indictment.
Prosecutors alleged Combs kept his victims compliant through the use of violence and coercion.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams went on to detail how Diddy allegedly "used the business empire he controlled to carry out criminal activity including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and the obstruction of justice".
Williams claimed Combs "used force, threats of force and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sexual performances with male commercial sex workers, some of whom he transported or caused to be transported over state lines".
According to the indictment, Combs allegedly "planned and controlled" the "freak-offs" and "often electronically recorded them".
Williams continued: "The freak-offs sometimes lasted days at a time, involved multiple commercial sex workers, and often involved a variety of narcotics such as ketamine, ecstasy and GHB, which Combs distributed to the sex workers to keep them obedient and compliant."
He added: "When Combs didn't get his way, he was violent and subjected victims to physical, emotional and verbal abuse so that they would participate in the freak-offs" and claimed he "hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims, at times by their hair."
