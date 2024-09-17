Aubrey O’Day Breaks Silence Over ‘Diddy’ Arrest By Sharing Post About ‘Justice’ – As Reaction Explodes on Socials After Rapper Seized in 'Sex Trafficking Probe'
Aubrey O'Day has broken her silence after Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former member of the music mogul's all-girl group Danity Kane took to social media and shared a cryptic post about "justice" and feeling "validated".
Combs, 54, was arrested in New York City on Monday amid multiple lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual abuse and misconduct. In a newly unsealed federal indictment, he was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Shortly after news of Diddy's arrest broke, O'Day posted on X: "The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter.
"Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me.
"Things are finally changing.
O'Day, 40, first came to know Diddy when she appeared on his MTV reality show, Making the Band 3, which formed the all-girl group Danity Kane. She was a member of the group from 2006 to 2008, when Diddy had her removed.
She previously accused the rapper of attempting to buy her silence by handing over her recording rights from his label, Bay Boy Records, in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement, which Diddy denied.
Since then, she has been a vocal critic of the rap mogul, especially amid multiple lawsuits against him alleging sexual abuse and misconduct.
In a follow-up post, O'Day wrote: "I chose to speak to people who could move justice in the way I needed to see it. I've been speaking. Never underestimated that."
The 40-year-old was particularly outspoken when footage of Diddy assaulting ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016 went viral in May.
Diddy issued a public apology over the footage, which prompted O'Day to post on X: "Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did.
"He says he's 'disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then'.. but apparently he wasn't disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it.. leave god and mercy out of this, they aren't present here, and you know it."
Fans quickly flooded O'Day's post with words of encouragement, voicing support for the singer in the wake of Diddy's arrest.
One X user wrote: "A lot of people owe @AubreyODay an apology. She had been trying to tell the world about this man for years while everyone claimed she was dragging him because she was fired, washed up, and clinging to fame…now look, she was right all along."
Another said: "I'm so happy that your voice has finally been taken seriously. You deserve to keep speaking up until you feel like stopping."
A third commented: "Believed you since day one, I respected you the day you stood up to him during the making the band days and I loved you even more when you went toe to toe with him and nobody believed you but you kept going at it till the truth finally came out, I love u @AubreyODay."
