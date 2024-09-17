Aubrey O’Day Breaks Silence Over ‘Diddy’ Arrest By Sharing Post About ‘Justice’ – As Reaction Explodes on Socials After Rapper Seized in 'Sex Trafficking Probe'

O'Day, 40, first came to know Diddy when she appeared on his MTV reality show, Making the Band 3, which formed the all-girl group Danity Kane. She was a member of the group from 2006 to 2008, when Diddy had her removed.

She previously accused the rapper of attempting to buy her silence by handing over her recording rights from his label, Bay Boy Records, in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement, which Diddy denied.

Since then, she has been a vocal critic of the rap mogul, especially amid multiple lawsuits against him alleging sexual abuse and misconduct.

In a follow-up post, O'Day wrote: "I chose to speak to people who could move justice in the way I needed to see it. I've been speaking. Never underestimated that."