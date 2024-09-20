Crime Scene Photos: Kentucky Sheriff Surrenders in Courthouse After Cops Say He Fatally Shot Judge in Chambers Following Argument

A Kentucky sheriff allegedly walked into a judge’s chambers at the Letcher County Courthouse and shot and killed him before walking out and surrendering to police, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Around 3 p.m. on Sept. 19, Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines reportedly came into Letcher District Judge Kevin D. Mullins’ outer office and told court employees and others gathered in the area that he needed to speak with Mullins privately, according to The Mountain Eagle.