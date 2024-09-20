Crime Scene Photos: Kentucky Sheriff Surrenders in Courthouse After Cops Say He Fatally Shot Judge in Chambers Following Argument
A Kentucky sheriff allegedly walked into a judge’s chambers at the Letcher County Courthouse and shot and killed him before walking out and surrendering to police, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Around 3 p.m. on Sept. 19, Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines reportedly came into Letcher District Judge Kevin D. Mullins’ outer office and told court employees and others gathered in the area that he needed to speak with Mullins privately, according to The Mountain Eagle.
Mullins and Stines then walked into his private chambers in the Letcher County courthouse and closed the door.
The people who remained in the outer office told authorities they heard gunshots before Stines walked out with his hands up and surrendered.
The Kentucky State Police later confirmed the judge’s death and said that Stines had been arrested and charged with one count of murder.
Authorities did not provide a motive for the shooting, but said the deadly incident occurred following an argument inside the courthouse.
- Diddy's PR Guru Abruptly Quits — Days After His 'Ghislaine Maxwell-Style Fixer' Chief-of-Staff Is ID'd as Potential Key Witness in Rapper's Sex Trafficking Case
- How Diddy’s ‘Freak-Off CCTV Network’ Could Nail Sex Trafficking-Accused Bad Boy Records Mogul — As Mansion Raid Cop Brands Him ‘As Bad as Epstein’
- Oregon Man Arrested for Making 'Concerning Social Media Posts' About UConn Basketball Star Paige Bueckers
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Mullins was an assistant commonwealth attorney before then-Gov. Steve Beshear, the current governor’s father, appointed him to the bench in 2009, according to WKYT.
Stines was elected Letcher County’s sheriff in 2018 and reelected in 2022.
While the investigation is ongoing, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted on X confirming that a judge was the victim in the shooting.
Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman also posted on social media, saying his office would be working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit Jackie Steele as special prosecutors in the case and would “fully investigate and pursue justice.”
In a statement from Kentucky Courts, they said, "The Kentucky Court of Justice is aware of a tragic incident that occurred today in Letcher County. We are currently in contact with law enforcement agencies, including Kentucky State Police, and are offering our full support during this difficult time. While the investigation is ongoing, we are committed to providing assistance in any way that we can."
Kentucky Courts ended by saying, "Our deepest sympathies go out to all those impacted by this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the community during this challenging time."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.