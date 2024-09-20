Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Crime Scene Photos: Kentucky Sheriff Surrenders in Courthouse After Cops Say He Fatally Shot Judge in Chambers Following Argument

Kentucky Sheriff Allegedly Guns Down Judge in Courthouse: Police
Source: Leslie County Jail; 47th Judicial District

Sheriff Mickey Stines (left) reportedly walked into the chambers with Judge Kevin D. Mullins (right) and fatally shot him, authorities said.

By:

Sept. 20 2024, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Kentucky sheriff allegedly walked into a judge’s chambers at the Letcher County Courthouse and shot and killed him before walking out and surrendering to police, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Around 3 p.m. on Sept. 19, Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines reportedly came into Letcher District Judge Kevin D. Mullins’ outer office and told court employees and others gathered in the area that he needed to speak with Mullins privately, according to The Mountain Eagle.

Article continues below advertisement
Kentucky Sheriff Allegedly Guns Down Judge in Courthouse: Police
Source: Screenshot from WKYT

First responders near the scene after a district court judge in Kentucky was fatally shot in his chambers.

Mullins and Stines then walked into his private chambers in the Letcher County courthouse and closed the door.

The people who remained in the outer office told authorities they heard gunshots before Stines walked out with his hands up and surrendered.

Kentucky Sheriff Allegedly Guns Down Judge in Courthouse: Police
Source: Screenshot from WKYT

While the sheriff immediately surrendered after the shooting, there is no known motive for the shooting.

The Kentucky State Police later confirmed the judge’s death and said that Stines had been arrested and charged with one count of murder.

Authorities did not provide a motive for the shooting, but said the deadly incident occurred following an argument inside the courthouse.

Article continues below advertisement
Kentucky Sheriff Allegedly Guns Down Judge in Courthouse: Police
Source: Screenshot from WKYT

The sheriff immediately surrendered and was arrested after the shooting.

MORE ON:
crime

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Mullins was an assistant commonwealth attorney before then-Gov. Steve Beshear, the current governor’s father, appointed him to the bench in 2009, according to WKYT.

Stines was elected Letcher County’s sheriff in 2018 and reelected in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
Kentucky Sheriff Allegedly Guns Down Judge in Courthouse: Police
Source: Screenshot from WKYT

While an arrest was made, officials said the investigation is ongoing.

While the investigation is ongoing, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted on X confirming that a judge was the victim in the shooting.

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman also posted on social media, saying his office would be working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit Jackie Steele as special prosecutors in the case and would “fully investigate and pursue justice.”

Article continues below advertisement

In a statement from Kentucky Courts, they said, "The Kentucky Court of Justice is aware of a tragic incident that occurred today in Letcher County. We are currently in contact with law enforcement agencies, including Kentucky State Police, and are offering our full support during this difficult time. While the investigation is ongoing, we are committed to providing assistance in any way that we can."

Kentucky Courts ended by saying, "Our deepest sympathies go out to all those impacted by this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the community during this challenging time."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.