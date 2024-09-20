Serial Philanderer RFK Jr. DENIES Allegations He Cheated on Wife Cheryl Hines With Star New York Magazine Reporter Olivia Nuzzi: 'He Only Met Her Once in His Life'
He is accused of cheating on his actress wife with a star reporter working for New York Magazine.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal serial philanderer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has now denied the affair allegations – and claims he only met his alleged mistress "once in his life".
A rep for Kennedy, in a statement on Friday, said: "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kennedy, 70, has been accused of cheating on his wife Cheryl Hines, 58, with New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.
New York Magazine issued a public apology on Thursday night and claimed Nuzzi, 31, failed to disclose a "personal relationship" she allegedly shared with an unnamed subject she wrote about amid her 2024 election coverage.
The magazine, which has since sidelined its star reporter, said: "(Nuzzi) is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers' trust."
Although neither New York Magazine nor Nuzzi identified Kennedy as the unnamed subject she shared a "personal relationship" with, both CNN and the New York Times claimed the subject was the former independent presidential candidate.
Meanwhile, Nuzzi confirmed she had "some communication between (herself) and a former reporting subject that turned personal" earlier this year.
She told the New York Times: "I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source.
"The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict."
Nuzzi added: "I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."
Insiders claim Kennedy and Nuzzi, who split from her Politico reporter fiancée Ryan Lizza earlier this year, "sexted" regularly after she wrote a profile on him for New York Magazine in November 2023.
The Camelot scion was also said to have boasted about the alleged romance behind the back of his actress wife.
Nuzzi continued to cover Kennedy and the 2024 presidential election even after their suspected affair began.
New York Magazine, in its apology to readers on Thursday night, said: "Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign.
"An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias."
The news of Kennedy and Nuzzi's alleged affair, and Kennedy's denial, comes just days after the anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist suspended his third-party campaign for the 2024 White House and endorsed Donald Trump.
Kennedy, during a rally in Phoenix on August 23, said: "These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump."
The ex-president then accepted the endorsement, saying: "We are both in this to do what's right for the country."
Trump, 78, also praised Kennedy for "raising critical issues that have been too long ignored in this country".
But before suspending his campaign, Kennedy was dogged by scandals – including allegations he once ate a barbecued dog, cut the head off a whale with a chainsaw and "groped" his children's babysitter.
His alleged extramarital affair with Nuzzi is just the latest scandal to rock the former presidential candidate and his 10-year marriage to Hines.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kennedy's team for comment.
