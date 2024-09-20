Serial Philanderer RFK Jr. DENIES Allegations He Cheated on Wife Cheryl Hines With Star New York Magazine Reporter Olivia Nuzzi: 'He Only Met Her Once in His Life'

He is accused of cheating on his actress wife with a star reporter working for New York Magazine.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal serial philanderer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has now denied the affair allegations – and claims he only met his alleged mistress "once in his life".

A rep for Kennedy, in a statement on Friday, said: "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."