Sean Hannity and Bill O'Reilly's Top Lieutenant at FOX News Fired After Yet Another Network Sexual Harassment Probe

He served as a top producer for two of FOX News' biggest stars.

But now RadarOnline.com can reveal Robert Samuel, who worked for both Sean Hannity and Bill O'Reilly, has been fired by the network following an internal investigation of sexual harassment claims.

FOX News, in a statement on Friday morning, told us: "Employees who violate Fox News Media's Anti-Harassment, Discrimination and Retaliation policy are subject to appropriate remedial action, up to and including immediate termination."