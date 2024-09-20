Sean Hannity and Bill O'Reilly's Top Lieutenant at FOX News Fired After Yet Another Network Sexual Harassment Probe
He served as a top producer for two of FOX News' biggest stars.
But now RadarOnline.com can reveal Robert Samuel, who worked for both Sean Hannity and Bill O'Reilly, has been fired by the network following an internal investigation of sexual harassment claims.
FOX News, in a statement on Friday morning, told us: "Employees who violate Fox News Media's Anti-Harassment, Discrimination and Retaliation policy are subject to appropriate remedial action, up to and including immediate termination."
Samuel worked for FOX News for 20 years before he was axed last week.
He served as executive producer for the 62-year-old FOX host's primetime hit Hannity for five years behind senior executive producer Tiffany Fazio, and also worked as a producer for O'Reilly before the The O'Reilly Factor host was fired from the network in April 2017.
Although details of the sexual harassment allegations were not disclosed, two insiders with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN's Brian Stelter, 39, Samuel was let go following the internal probe.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the investigation into Samuels' alleged actions was just the latest sexual harassment probe launched at FOX News.
O'Reilly, now 75, was axed seven years ago after it was revealed he paid at least five women a combined $13million to settle sexual harassment claims against him.
Then, in October 2017, it was revealed the fired FOX News host paid a sixth accuser another $32million to settle another series of sexual harassment claims.
Former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, who passed away in May 2017 aged 77, was also forced to resign from the network in July 2016 after being accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women – including Megyn Kelly, 53, and Gretchen Carlson, 58.
21st Century Fox, which still owned FOX News at the time of O'Reilly and Ailes' departures, vowed to take "concerted action to transform" the network in the aftermath of the sex abuse scandals.
Some of those actions included "installing new leadership", "overhauling management and on-air talent", "expanding training" and "increasing the channels through which employees can report harassment or discrimination".
John Finley, another top executive at FOX News, was fired from the news network giant last September after a woman accused him of sexually harassing and stalking her.
The woman reportedly worked on projects with Fox Nation and filed a formal complaint with the network in 2023. FOX News then hired an outside law firm to investigate the claims and ultimately reached a settlement with Finley's accuser.
A source familiar with the allegations claimed Finley "stalked" his accuser "relentlessly" and "would not stop texting her" – even after the woman "kept rebuffing him".
Insiders later told RadarOnline.com the woman was not a FOX News employee and Finley was not terminated for sexual harassment but rather for violating standard business practices.
One source cited conflicts of interest, improper use of his position for personal gain and breaches of business ethics as the reasons for Finley's termination.
The Rupert Murdoch-owned network said in a statement at the time: "Fox News Media and John Finley have parted ways after an independent investigation concluded that he had violated certain standards of business conduct."
