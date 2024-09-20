Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Depraved 'Freak Offs' in Hamptons Featured 'Orgies Packed With Gay Rappers High on Same Drug That Killed Matthew Perry'
He has been branded "Jeffrey Epstein 2.0" in the wake of his arrest on federal sex crime charges.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly held "freak offs" at his East Hampton mansion featuring "gay rappers high on ketamine" – the same drug that killed Friends star Matthew Perry last year.
One drug dealer, who claimed to have attended one of Diddy's alleged "freak offs", said: "Weird s--- was starting to happen. Celebrity guys f---ing each other. There were back bedrooms and it was like the inner sanctum.
"You'd see two people you would not think would be hooking up, rappers, that was what shocked me."
He added: "I won't say names but there were rappers that I immediately lost respect for and could not take seriously ever again."
According to the drug dealer, the disgraced rapper and music mogul opened the door to his former East Hampton mansion in only a robe before taking him through the party to a back bedroom to buy cocaine.
He told the New York Post many people at the party, including "a mix of female rappers and hookers", were high on ketamine and gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB).
The drug peddler, who acknowledged he did not see Diddy partake in any sexual activity at the alleged "freak off" event, said: "That was when I got the f--- out of there."
Diddy's 4,500 square-foot East Hampton mansion, which he sold in 2020 for $4.7million, was reportedly the same mansion the embattled recorded producer used for his annual White Parties.
While many of Hollywood's biggest stars regularly attended Diddy's parties – including the Kardashians, the Hilton sisters, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Mariah Carey – none of those celebrities were there the night the Post's insider allegedly visited to sell the rapper cocaine.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy, 54, was arrested and taken into custody on Monday at 8:25pm after federal agents descended on the Manhattan hotel where he was staying.
A 14-page federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday charged the hip-hop mogul with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
According to the unsealed indictment, Diddy is accused of forcing alleged victims to participate in "elaborate and produced sex performances" dubbed "freak offs".
Diddy is also accused of using drugs like cocaine, ketamine and oxycodone to "coerce" and "intimidate" women to join the "freak offs" which he allegedly "arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded".
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Placed On Suicide Watch — As Footage Shows Jailed Male Porn Star Convict Claim He Had Sex With Rapper And His Beaten Ex Cassie
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Branded ‘Jeffrey Epstein 2.0' In Jaw-Dropping Lawsuit — With Ex-Housemate Claiming Rapper Had Huge CCTV Network… and Fetish For Young Flesh
- Diddy's PR Guru Abruptly Quits — Days After His 'Ghislaine Maxwell-Style Fixer' Chief-of-Staff Is ID'd as Potential Key Witness in Rapper's Sex Trafficking Case
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams, during a press conferences after the rapper's arrest and indictment, claimed the "freak offs" would "sometimes last days at a time" and "involved multiple commercial sex workers".
Williams also alleged the "freak offs" had "often involved a variety of narcotics such as ketamine, ecstasy and GHB" which Diddy "distributed to the sex workers to keep them obedient and compliant".
Diddy pleaded not guilty to the three federal sex crime charges during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday.
He is now sitting in pretrial detention on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a federal judge rejected his $50million bail proposal twice.
The rapper's arrest and indictment has sent shockwaves through Hollywood and the music world, and several celebrities – including his former mentee Justin Bieber, 30 – are said to be "thrown" and "disturbed" by the sex crime allegations against Diddy.
An insider, after a video of Diddy and Bieber from 2009 resurfaced following the music mogul's arrest, said: "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off.
"So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him.
"Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to."
Diddy's next appearance in court will be on September 24 for a conference hearing.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.