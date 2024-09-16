Matthew Perry's Ketamine Death 'Has Torpedoed Any More Friends Reunions' — sad Co-Stars 'Vow Never to Get Back Together on Camera Without Tragic Pal'
The fallout from Matthew Perry's tragic death continues as news surfaces about a pact made by the cast of Friends.
RadarOnline.com can reveal sources say the five actors who worked alongside Perry on the iconic show agreed there would be no additional reunions.
The living members of the beloved cast, Jennifer Aniston, 55, Courteney Cox, 60, Lisa Kudrow, 61, Matt LeBlanc, 57, and David Schwimmer, 57, privately agreed any filmed or live reunions had been "permanently shelved," according to an insider.
The source said: "It wouldn't be right to do anything without Matty.
"The thought of bringing everyone back for a reunion show or a tribute special is just too painful. When Matty died, so did Friends!"
Following the show's conclusion in 1994, the entire cast reunited on screen in 2021—for a whopping $3million a piece.
But our source said there would never be another one out of deep respect for Perry, who played fan favorite Chandler Bing.
The insider added: "While fans may have held on to hopes of one final reunion, the reality is that without Matthew, neither money nor nostalgia can bring the cast together on screen again.
"This truly marks the end of an era."
Friends reunion rumors gained steam in July when the YouTube account @ScreenCultureOfficial posted a video purportedly showing a trailer for a new Friends movie called Friends Reunited: The One With Chandler's Funeral.
The post claimed the entire cast was set to appear, and the film would be released in 2025 via streaming service Max.
Similar claims were then posted on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram, amassing 187,000 interactions among fans.
But Snopes shot down the movie as fake, and the news of the pact cast even more doubt there would be a reunion movie.
Perry, who was quite vocal about his addiction troubles, was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home in October 2023 from the acute effects of Ketamine.
In August 2024, authorities announced charges had been filed against five people in connection with the death of the 54-year-old.
The defendants are Jasveen Sangha, 41; Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 42; Dr. Mark Chavez, 54; Eric Fleming, 54; and Kenneth Iwamasa, 59.
Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen," and Plasencia are both charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.
Plasencia was also charged with seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to a federal investigation.
Sangha was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine as well.
Fleming, Iwanasa and Chavez had agreed to plea deals, while Plasencia and Sangha pleaded not guilty.
Trial dates for Plasencia and Sangha are set for March.
