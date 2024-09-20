Sean 'Diddy' Combs Branded ‘Jeffrey Epstein 2.0' In Jaw-Dropping Lawsuit — With Ex-Housemate Claiming Rapper Had Huge CCTV Network… and Fetish For Young Flesh

Sean "Diddy" Combs was branded "the new Jeffrey Epstein" as allegations of sexual violence began to pile up against the now-jailed hip-hop honcho.

RadarOnline.com can report a lawsuit filed by Diddy's former roommate suggested the embattled rapper took a page out of the late disgraced billionaire's playbook.

Sources claimed there were shocking similarities between the allegations against Diddy, 54, and Epstein, who died from an apparent suicide at age 66 in a federal detention center while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking women and underage girls.