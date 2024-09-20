Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Branded ‘Jeffrey Epstein 2.0' In Jaw-Dropping Lawsuit — With Ex-Housemate Claiming Rapper Had Huge CCTV Network… and Fetish For Young Flesh

diddy epstein
Source: MEGA

Sean "Diddy" Combs was branded "the new Jeffrey Epstein" as allegations of sexual violence began to pile up against the now-jailed hip-hop honcho.

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 8:42 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

RadarOnline.com can report a lawsuit filed by Diddy's former roommate suggested the embattled rapper took a page out of the late disgraced billionaire's playbook.

Sources claimed there were shocking similarities between the allegations against Diddy, 54, and Epstein, who died from an apparent suicide at age 66 in a federal detention center while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking women and underage girls.

In Wake of Diddy Arrest, PR Image Shaper Nathalie Moar Resigns
Source: MEGA

Combs was arrested on Monday and denied bail twice.

Combs was arrested and charged in a three-count federal indictment this week accusing him of masterminding a sprawling sex-trafficking ring. Per the indictment, he allegedly forced women and male prostitutes to engage in drug-fueled "extended sexual performances" he called "freak-offs" that sometimes lasted for days.

Prosecutors also accused the rapper of keeping victims compliant through "violence and coercion", noting this as they argued he should be denied bail. A judge agreed, remanding him into custody until trial. Diddy's attorneys unsuccessfully appealed the ruling the following day in front of a different judge.

After his failed attempts at scoring a bail package, Combs remained behind bars in New York — though his lawyers promised to appeal the bail denial decision a third time.

Disturbing allegations against Diddy had also come to light in a series of lawsuits before the criminal charges were filed.

In a 73-page federal complaint filed in February, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones — who lived with Combs while working on his The love Album: Off the Grid — alleged his former boss displayed a fetish for younger girls as well as a penchant for outfitting his homes with secret spy cameras. This was said to be one of extortionist Epstein's trademark tricks.

Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein died from apparent suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Jones' suit even declared: "[Diddy] engaged in the same activities as Mr. Epstein. In fact, Mr. Combs [and his co-defendants] may have done worse."

As part of the federal investigation into the Sean John fashion founder, Homeland Security agents raided his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25 and seized a stash of firearms and electronics.

Shortly afterward, the feds busted Combs' buddy, Brendan Paul, booking him on possession of suspected cocaine and marijuana edibles. At the time of the arrest, 25-year-old Paul – who officials suspected was a "drug mule" – had been boarding one of the performer's private planes at Florida's Miami Opa Locka Executive Airport.

The surprise law enforcement sweep followed a slew of civil lawsuits against Diddy alleging sexual assault along with other heinous acts. The accusers included R&B singer Cassie Ventura, a former girlfriend of Combs' who said he subjected her to a brutal decade-long campaign of sexual abuse and violence beginning when she was 19.

Her suit was quickly settled for undisclosed terms.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kristina Khorram
Source: INSTAGRAM

DIddy's chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, first began working for Combs in 2013.

Another alleged victim identified only as Jane Doe claimed the rapper drugged and sexually assaulted her on camera in 1991.

An additional Jane Doe alleged Diddy and another man took turns attacking her during the early 1990s.

A fourth unidentified woman claimed Combs, an executive from his label Bad Boy Records and a third man drugged and gang-raped her at the Grammy-winner's New York City recording studio when she was just 17.

Meanwhile, the suit from Jones accused the All About the Benjamins rapper of overseeing a "widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization" and alleged he silenced his victims with nondisclosure agreements.

Jones also claimed Combs was so drug-crazed, his chief of staff Kristina Khorram insisted the household help – from butlers to housekeepers – carry a stash of his favorite substances, allegedly including cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana gummies, in case he craved a fix.

In his sensational filing, Jones claimed Khorram also procured prostitutes and other women for Diddy – making a direct comparison to Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Epstein's partner-in-crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking.

The document read: "Kristina Khorram is the Ghislaine Maxwell to Sean Combs' Jeffrey Epstein".

Maxwell, now 62, was sentenced to two decades in prison in 2022 for sex trafficking.

Combs – who was being housed at the same Brooklyn detention center where Ghislaine awaited her sentence until his trial – has vehemently denied the criminal and civil allegations against him, pleading not guilty in court this week.

His lawyers told reporters their client was a victim of "unjust prosecution" and was "not afraid of the charges".

But a Hollywood insider said: "It doesn't look good for Diddy. The sheer number of allegations – and the similarities between them – make him look very guilty, at least in the court of public opinion."

Sources also claimed Combs began relentlessly trading on the success of his rap career in 2003 to cultivate relationships with the wealthy and powerful – in the same way Eptein used philanthropy and his money management rep to attract unwitting A-listers.

Combs reportedly had a decades-long friendship with That '70s Show star – and investment whiz – Ashton Kutcher, 46, which dates back to their days at MTV.

He was also known to be good pals with actor Cuba Gooding Jr., 56, who Jones alleged assaulted him aboard Combs' yacht.

Furthermore, Diddy supposedly rubbed shoulders with Prince Harry and boasted he was so close to then 15-year-old Justin Bieber he'd been "given custody" of the singing sensation.

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Diddy. has surrounded himself with high-powered and famous figures for decades.

Combs also lived with Usher, now 45, during the 1990s when the R&B singer was no older than 15 years old.

He cozied up to Shark Tank hotshot Mark Cuban, 65, and successfully lobbied to design uniforms for the businessman's NBC team, the Dallas Mavericks. He rubbed elnbows with Diageo execs after partnering with the liquor company on a vodka brand – and also tapped movie star Mark Wahlberg, 52, to launch a beverage.

But that's not all. The ambitious entrepreneur convinced 74-year-old Ray Dalio – founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Capital Partners – to mentor him.

Combs rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange with Estée Lauder heir William Lauder, 63, his busines partner on the fragrance "Unforgivable".

Though none of those well-heeled execs or celebrities have been accused of any improper behavior associated with the rapper, the insider said: "Diddy was everywhere. The only question is whether he had a more sinister motive in palling around with such people."

Regardless, sources said many of Combs' A-list contacts were circling their personal wagons – and avoiding the star – as the scandal headed toward climax.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

