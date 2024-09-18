Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Sex Dungeon': Crime Scene Photos Of 'Freak-Off Supplies' Revealed — AR-15s, Drugs… And 1,000 Bottles of Lube

The sex dungeons where rapper Diddy hosted his debauched "freak offs" have been released for the first time after police raided his mansions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The hip-hop star, whose real name is Sean Combs, was arrested on Monday and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, all of which he denied in a Manhattan court on Tuesday.

He is currently behind bars after his bail request was rejected. He could face a sentence up to 20 years if found guilty.