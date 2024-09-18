Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Sex Dungeon': Crime Scene Photos Of 'Freak-Off Supplies' Revealed — AR-15s, Drugs… And 1,000 Bottles of Lube
The sex dungeons where rapper Diddy hosted his debauched "freak offs" have been released for the first time after police raided his mansions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The hip-hop star, whose real name is Sean Combs, was arrested on Monday and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, all of which he denied in a Manhattan court on Tuesday.
He is currently behind bars after his bail request was rejected. He could face a sentence up to 20 years if found guilty.
Disturbing details of the rapper's sex parties where he would stage infamous "freak offs" – sexual performances Diddy allegedly orchestrated – have been exposed in a three-court indictment.
It's been claimed he would fly in sex workers from across the globe to take part in drug-fuelled orgies which could go on for days.
And his employees allegedly arranged his access to women and sex workers, while he allegedly provided controlled substances to keep victims "obedient and compliant".
Diddy and his victims would often receive IV fluids to recover from exertion and drug use, according to the indictment.
Pictures from inside his Miami and Los Angeles properties showed how federal agents conducted thorough searches earlier this year, allegedly discovering over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.
They uncovered three AR-15 rifles, with defaced serial numbers in his Miami bedroom closet, however the weapons had been "broken down into parts, along with magazines with ammunition loaded in them."
Plus, "freak off" supplies, including ketamine and ecstasy, were also found in the lavish properties.
Explaining the presence of guns in the property, the indictment said: "On more than one occasion, Combs himself carried or brandished firearms to intimidate and threaten others, including victims or and witnesses to his abuse."
But Diddy's lawyer claimed the rapper does not own the guns in his house, noting he employs a security company.
His arrest on Tuesday is the latest blow to the hip-hop mogul's career, having suffered a fall from grace over the past year.
Last November, his ex-girlfriend Cassie – whose real name is Casandra Ventura – filed a lawsuit claiming he had beaten and raped her years.
She also accused him of coercing her, and others, into unwanted sex in drug-fueled environments.
Six months later, CNN aired security footage showing Diddy punching and kicking Cassie and throwing her to the ground inside an LA hotel in 2016.
After the video aired, Diddy apologized, saying: "I was disgusted when I did it."
The incident with Cassie is also referred to in the indictment and says Diddy attempted to bribe a hotel security employee to not to report him.
In May, Cassie posted a statement on Instagram saying: "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning.
"Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.
"My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.
"This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me."
