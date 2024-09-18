Your tip
Diddy's Chief of Staff Kristina Khorram Branded 'Ghislaine Maxwell-Style Fixer' — Who Could End Up Being Key Witness in His Sex Trafficking Case

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kristina Khorram
Source: MEGA;FACEBOOK

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' chief of staff Kristina Khorram has been branded his 'Ghislaine Maxwell'.

By:

Sept. 18 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs' chief of staff was once branded a "Ghislaine Maxwell-style fixer".

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kristina Khorram could potentially become a key witness in his sex trafficking case as she was a crucial member of his entourage at the time his alleged crimes took place.

Combs, 54, was arrested on Monday amid a grand jury indictment for sex trafficking and racketeering. He remains in custody after being denied $50million bail.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs was arrested on Monday in New York City.

While Khorram was not named in the rapper's indictment, she has been considered his "right hand" – and was called "the Ghislaine Maxwell to (Combs') Jeffrey Epstein" in a separate lawsuit filed against the 54-year-old by music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones.

Jones filed the lawsuit in February. In the filing, he accused Combs of unwanted sexual contact as well as forcing him to hire sex workers and participate in sexual acts with them.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kristina Khorram
Source: INSTAGRAM

Khorram first began working for Combs in 2013.

According to Jones' lawsuit, Khorram "knowingly and intentionally participated in, perpetrated, assisted, supported, facilitated a sex-trafficking Venture".

Maxwell was convicted and sentenced to prison in 2022 for recruiting and grooming underaged victims for then-boyfriend Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking. The disgraced financier died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial in 2019.

Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Combs accuser Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones called Khorram the music mogul's Ghislaine Maxwell in a separate lawsuit.

Attorney Erica Wolff dismissed Jones' allegations in August and called the lawsuit "pure fiction" and "a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement".

Wolff told USA Today: "Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked. We look forward to proving – in a court of law – that all of Mr. Jones' claims are made-up and must be dismissed."

Sean "Diddy" Combs

One source told the Post: "If anybody is gatekeeper, Kristina would know everything."

Khorram first began working with Combs' Bad Boy Entertainment in 2013 and was a manager at Combs Enterprises. In 2020, she assumed the role of Combs' chief of staff.

A year later in 2021, Combs wrote on Facebook: "She’s been my right hand for the last 8 years and has consistently proven to execute and get s--- done.

"Don’t know how I'd function without her."

sean diddy combs groveling letter judge last ditch bid freed jail
Source: MEGA

Combs remains in custody after being denied $50million bail.

Combs has been accused of using "certain employees" to "carry out, facilitate and cover up his abuse and commercial sex (ring)".

The indictment further alleged "high-ranking supervisors" helped facilitate drug-fueled "freak-offs".

Prosecutors claimed the "freak-offs were elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded".

He was additionally accused of arranging for sex workers to be transported both internationally and across state lines to participate in the alleged "freak-offs", which prosecutors claimed lasted for days in some cases.

Prosecutors said Combs used "the sensitive, embarrassing, and incriminating recordings that he made during Freak Offs as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims".

He was also accused of distributing drugs to victims to keep them "obedient and compliant" during the alleged acts.

