Diddy's Chief of Staff Kristina Khorram Branded 'Ghislaine Maxwell-Style Fixer' — Who Could End Up Being Key Witness in His Sex Trafficking Case

Sean "Diddy" Combs' chief of staff was once branded a "Ghislaine Maxwell-style fixer".

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kristina Khorram could potentially become a key witness in his sex trafficking case as she was a crucial member of his entourage at the time his alleged crimes took place.

Combs, 54, was arrested on Monday amid a grand jury indictment for sex trafficking and racketeering. He remains in custody after being denied $50million bail.