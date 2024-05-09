Cuba Gooding Jr. Speaks Out About Rodney Jones' Lawsuit Against Diddy, Slams 'Groping' Claims

Gooding Jr. was first asked about the raids on Diddy's LA and Miami homes during his recent appearance on the PBD Podcast with host Patrick David-Bet, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I think whatever [Diddy's] dealing with, he's on his journey, man," the actor said. "I think that God has got him on a path where — I can't imagine that he's stupid enough to do whatever he's doing and keep it on his premises. I think that the raid and all of that stuff, only time will tell – who was involved, who had been a frequent guest in these places and areas."

After being accused of improper conduct in the lawsuit, Gooding Jr. said he was shocked to hear his name on the news.