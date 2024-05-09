Disgraced Lawyer Michael Avenatti Issues Scathing Response to Stormy Daniels' Trump Trial Testimony

Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti recently issued a scathing response after his former client, Stormy Daniels, testified in the criminal hush money case against Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.

Avenatti is currently incarcerated in federal prison for fraud, extortion, and other crimes. He issued his blistering response from prison shortly after Daniels took the witness stand in Manhattan on Tuesday to begin her testimony.