Disgraced Lawyer Michael Avenatti Issues Scathing Response to Stormy Daniels' Trump Trial Testimony
Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti recently issued a scathing response after his former client, Stormy Daniels, testified in the criminal hush money case against Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.
Avenatti is currently incarcerated in federal prison for fraud, extortion, and other crimes. He issued his blistering response from prison shortly after Daniels took the witness stand in Manhattan on Tuesday to begin her testimony.
According to the convicted lawyer, Daniels should be charged for the same crimes that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged ex-President Trump with – including the alleged falsification of business records.
Avenatti issued his response, and made the surprising allegations against Daniels, in a letter posted to X shortly before noon on Tuesday.
“Here is my statement regarding the testimony of Stormy Daniels,” Avennati wrote, although it should be noted that he is not in any way involved in the ongoing trial. “Will DA Bragg pursue charges against her for falsification of business records, fraud, etc.”
Avenatti then recounted an alleged phone call that he shared with producer Sarah Gibson in June 2023 regarding a documentary about Daniels.
According to Avenatti, he “declined to participate” in the documentary after Gibson “admitted” that Daniels “engaged in multiple overt criminal acts” – including the alleged falsification of business records, wire fraud, and fraudulent transfers.
Daniels currently owes Trump $560k in legal fees for a failed defamation lawsuit she filed against the ex-president back in 2018.
Avenatti alleged that Daniels and Gibson created a plan to ensure that Daniels would be paid for the documentary without immediately being forced to put that money towards the money she owes Trump.
"Among other things, [Gibson] told me that they had fictionally 'optioned' the rights to Daniels' book and then routed the money Daniels demanded through a fabricated 'trust' that had been set-up in the name of Daniels' daughter,” Avenatti alleged, “all to hide the money from Trump and avoid paying the judgment.”
"How can DA Bragg possibly rely on the testimony of Daniels,” he continued, “who is herself guilty of fraud and recently falsifying business records to cover-up a crime (i.e. fraudulent transfer and wire fraud)?"
“Will DA Bragg or others be promptly filing criminal charges against Daniels or others involved in this scheme?"
Avenatti did not share the alleged phone call that he shared with Gibson back in June 2023, although he claimed that the call was made on a “recorded line.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Avenatti’s lengthy statement on Tuesday would not be the first time the former lawyer involved himself in the criminal hush money case currently against ex-President Trump.
Avenatti once again tweeted from federal prison last week to target another key witness in the case, Keith Davidson.
The convicted lawyer accused Davidson and Daniels of “shaking down” and “extorting” Trump nearly eight years ago.
“Keith Davidson is lying,” Avenatti tweeted last week. “After I confronted her w/ her own text msgs, Daniels admitted to me in early 2019 that she & Davidson had extorted Trump in Oct. 2016 – it was a shakedown.”