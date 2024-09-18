Dave Grohl's Sleaziest Secrets Laid Bare in His Own Words: Cheating Foo Fighters Rocker's Confessions About Porn, Groupies... and His VERY X-Rated WiFi Password
Dave Grohl's sleazy past has been revealed in the wake of his cheating scandal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Foo Fighters' frontman used the X-rated WiFi password "p----" for his music studio, which was often littered with pornographic magazines.
And the rocker had to frantically dispose of the seedy stash before Grammy Award-winning singer Norah Jones arrived to record some tracks.
Grohl, who tarnished his "good guy" image by fathering a secret love child, also had a huge poster of busty British model and Piranha 3D star Kelly Brook adorned on the studio wall.
Speaking about hiding his porn collection from Don’t Know Why singer Jones, Grohl said: "She came down on Valentine's Day.
"We cleaned up, stashed the porn, put some flowers in the studio and she wafted in and did the whole thing in two hours. She is extraordinary."
And on his "p----" WiFi code, he told Q magazine: "This is the home of a rock band. People coming here know what to expect."
Grohl, 55, is battling to save his 21-year marriage to wife Jordyn Blum, 48, following his affair scandal.
The couple, who share children Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, were regarded as having one of the most solid relationships in music before he announced the arrival of his love child last week.
But since the scandal broke, details of Grohl's seedy past have come to light, including his love of groupies.
He said: "Groupies come to the back. They know what they want; they know what the band wants. It just happens. It's that easy."
In another interview, he said: "There's a difference between true love and a crush, lust and a one-night stand... I do like a good tryst, though."
Grohl was recently accused of engaging in a 15-year affair with porn site creator Annalise Nielsen, which began shortly after his marriage to wife Blum.
Nielsen's former roommate, Tyler Ammons, who lived with her from 2015 to 2019, alleged the romance was more than just a fling.
Ammons claimed Nielsen shared screenshots of her intimate conversations with Grohl with their friends.
He told the Daily Mail: "I've seen plenty of text messages they shared back and forth. It was kept private but she was telling her immediate friends."
Ammons continued: "The texts were like 'I love you'. Very intimate, close things, sometimes sexual, but extremely sensual and loving. This was obviously not a one-time thing, this was an affair that had taken years.
"One day I came home from work and they were in the living room together. They were sitting on the same couch.
"She often talked about him, mentioning that he was going to bring her on tour with him. They'd known each other for 15 years before I came into the equation, so this had been going on a very long time."
Claire Wilson, a former friend of Nielsen, claims the "alt-porn Goddess" admitted to the alleged affair within minutes of meeting her in 2019.
Wilson said: "She leaned over and whispered the Dave Grohl part.
"She told me, 'I'm his girl.' She was very proud of it.
"At the time I was flattered she told me a secret."
Jessica Studnicky, a third friend of Neilsen's, also revealed she heard rumors of the alleged affair but did not initially think anything of them until she saw the rock star at a car shop Nielsen ran at the time.
Studnicky said: "She had started out bragging about it in the girl group, about how she was Dave Grohl's mistress.
"Then a couple of girls who hung around her car shop said that he would come in to see her on a regular basis and he was spotted with her there.
"He was well known to be very unfaithful."
It's important to note there has been no evidence indicating Nielsen is the mother of Grohl's lovechild.
