Houston Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Mother of His Two Children at Birthday Party — ‘We’re Going to End This Now’

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, Whitlock and her new boyfriend were throwing a birthday party for her 6-year-old at their townhome in Houston when Foreman, the father of the child, showed up and an argument broke out at the front door, according to court documents obtained by KHOU.

According to Whitlock’s boyfriend, Foreman was coming to the house to try and drop off birthday gifts, but Whitlock said he wasn’t allowed to be there. However, Foreman showed up to the party and the boyfriend answered the door.

The boyfriend said Foreman was leaving the gifts at the door. The kids then came down to greet their father and get the gifts, and an argument ensued between the two men, court records state.