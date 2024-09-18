Houston Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Mother of His Two Children at Birthday Party — ‘We’re Going to End This Now’
Police in Houston say a man who went on the run after he allegedly killed the mother of his children at a birthday party for their oldest child is now behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Sept. 16, Jalin Foreman, 27, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jalen Whitlock, with whom he shares two children, according to the Houston Police Department.
Around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, Whitlock and her new boyfriend were throwing a birthday party for her 6-year-old at their townhome in Houston when Foreman, the father of the child, showed up and an argument broke out at the front door, according to court documents obtained by KHOU.
According to Whitlock’s boyfriend, Foreman was coming to the house to try and drop off birthday gifts, but Whitlock said he wasn’t allowed to be there. However, Foreman showed up to the party and the boyfriend answered the door.
The boyfriend said Foreman was leaving the gifts at the door. The kids then came down to greet their father and get the gifts, and an argument ensued between the two men, court records state.
Foreman allegedly taunted the boyfriend and talked about shooting him, officials said. The boyfriend told police that Foreman had fired shots in a previous incident.
Foreman became increasingly aggressive and went back to his vehicle. The boyfriend said he believed Foreman was going to get a gun, so he grabbed one of Whitlock’s guns from the kitchen, court documents state.
The boyfriend returned to the front door, which is when Foreman reportedly started shooting. The man said he also returned fired, according to authorities.
Police said Whitlock then grabbed the kids who were near the front door. The boyfriend shut the door, which is when he saw Whitlock on the floor with gunshot wounds.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Whitlock with multiple gunshot wounds in the doorway and she was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Police talked with a witness, who said they saw a white Chevrolet Tahoe pull up to the house before the shooting took place. The eyewitness reported seeing a man who matched Foreman get out of the Tahoe and start screaming at the townhome.
The witness said Foreman then fired five shots at the home, while shouting, “I’m not scared of you,” “I know where you live,” and “Come at me.”
Court documents state Foreman left in the Tahoe, but then came back moments later, yelling, “We’re going to end this now.”
Police said the entire incident was caught on surveillance video from another home.
Foreman fled the scene and had been on the run from authorities since the shooting took place, but he was captured on Sept. 16. He now faces charges in connection with Whitlock's death.
