Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Houston Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Mother of His Two Children at Birthday Party — ‘We’re Going to End This Now’

Houston Man Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend During Child’s Party
Source: Houston Police Department; UNSPLASH

Jalin Foreman is accused of showing up to his kid’s birthday party and fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend.

By:

Sept. 18 2024, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Police in Houston say a man who went on the run after he allegedly killed the mother of his children at a birthday party for their oldest child is now behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Sept. 16, Jalin Foreman, 27, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jalen Whitlock, with whom he shares two children, according to the Houston Police Department.

Article continues below advertisement
Houston Man Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend During Child’s Party
Source: GoFundMe

Jalen Whitlock was throwing a birthday party for her 6-year-old daughter when her ex showed up uninvited, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, Whitlock and her new boyfriend were throwing a birthday party for her 6-year-old at their townhome in Houston when Foreman, the father of the child, showed up and an argument broke out at the front door, according to court documents obtained by KHOU.

According to Whitlock’s boyfriend, Foreman was coming to the house to try and drop off birthday gifts, but Whitlock said he wasn’t allowed to be there. However, Foreman showed up to the party and the boyfriend answered the door.

The boyfriend said Foreman was leaving the gifts at the door. The kids then came down to greet their father and get the gifts, and an argument ensued between the two men, court records state.

Houston Man Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend During Child’s Party
Source: GoFundMe

The kids were at the door when Foreman started shooting and Whitlock rushed to get them out of the way, police said.

Foreman allegedly taunted the boyfriend and talked about shooting him, officials said. The boyfriend told police that Foreman had fired shots in a previous incident.

Foreman became increasingly aggressive and went back to his vehicle. The boyfriend said he believed Foreman was going to get a gun, so he grabbed one of Whitlock’s guns from the kitchen, court documents state.

The boyfriend returned to the front door, which is when Foreman reportedly started shooting. The man said he also returned fired, according to authorities.

Article continues below advertisement
Houston Man Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend During Child’s Party
Source: MEGA

A witness said Foreman allegedly fired five shots at the townhome.

MORE ON:
crime

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Police said Whitlock then grabbed the kids who were near the front door. The boyfriend shut the door, which is when he saw Whitlock on the floor with gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Whitlock with multiple gunshot wounds in the doorway and she was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police talked with a witness, who said they saw a white Chevrolet Tahoe pull up to the house before the shooting took place. The eyewitness reported seeing a man who matched Foreman get out of the Tahoe and start screaming at the townhome.

Article continues below advertisement
Houston Man Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend During Child’s Party
Source: UNSPLASH

After days on the run, Foreman was arrested by police on Sept. 16.

The witness said Foreman then fired five shots at the home, while shouting, “I’m not scared of you,” “I know where you live,” and “Come at me.”

Court documents state Foreman left in the Tahoe, but then came back moments later, yelling, “We’re going to end this now.”

Article continues below advertisement

Police said the entire incident was caught on surveillance video from another home.

Foreman fled the scene and had been on the run from authorities since the shooting took place, but he was captured on Sept. 16. He now faces charges in connection with Whitlock's death.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.