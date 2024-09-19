'Creepy' Footage of Diddy With a 15-Year-Old Justin Bieber Resurfaces Amid Fears Singer Has 'Become Recluse' Since His Ex-Mentor's Sex Case Arrest
Footage of Sean 'Diddy' Combs hanging out with a 15-year-old Justin Bieber has resurfaced after the rapper's arrest on federal sex crime charges – and as sources claim Bieber has "become a recluse" amid the allegations against his ex-mentor.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the video, which was filmed in 2009, documented Diddy's "48 hours" with the young pop star.
Diddy says in the recording: "You ever seen the movie 48 Hrs? Right now Justin is having 48 hours with Diddy, him and his boy.
"They're having the times of their lives, like where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."
According to Diddy, who is currently sitting in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after his request for bail was denied twice, he was "given custody" of Bieber for the 48 hours they were together 14 years ago.
The disgraced music mogul, who was 40 at the time, continued: "I have been given custody of him. You know, he's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. I did Usher's first album.
"For the next 48 hours, he's with me. And we're gonna go full. Buck full crazy."
Social media users rushed to X after the footage of Diddy and Bieber resurfaced following Diddy's arrest on Monday night.
Several users branded the video "disturbing" and "creepy" and suggested it was evidence the rapper "groomed" the young Baby singer.
One person wrote: "These videos NEED to resurface to expose the disturbing behavior of P Diddy around a 15-year-old Justin Bieber. This is how a creepy freak behaves. DISTURBING. We should hold people accountable, no matter their status or fame!"
Another X user added: "With all that's going on with P. Diddy lately, this video says it all. Diddy is a weirdo who definitely groomed Justin Bieber and many others."
A third person said: "Diddy (age 40) and Bieber (age 15) circa 2009, talking about the 48 hours they will be spending together.
"So many red flags in this video, it's always sent shivers down my spine. From the love bombing, to the constant touching, and sick looks, it's all disturbing."
Meanwhile, sources close to Bieber say the Love Yourself singer has been "thrown" by Diddy's arrest and the sex crime allegations against his ex-mentor.
Bieber is also said to be "disturbed by the Diddy news" – especially because the pair collaborated on a track less than one year ago.
An insider told Daily Mail: "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off.
"So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him.
"Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to."
According to the source, Bieber – who is now 30 and recently welcomed baby son Jack with wife Hailey Baldwin – regrets featuring on Diddy's track Moment for the rapper's 2023 album The Love Album: Off the Grid.
The insider said: "He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place and he had distanced himself from him.
"He was featured on Diddy's most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy, now 54, was arrested in Manhattan at 8:25pm on Monday.
A 14-page federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday charged the disgraced record producer with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy is accused of forcing his alleged victims to participate in "freak offs" – which were described in the indictment as "elaborate and produced sex performances".
Diddy pleaded not guilty during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday and was denied bail, despite his legal team's $50million bail proposal.
He lost his second bid for bail during an appeal hearing on Wednesday, and a federal judge once again ordered the I'll Be Missing You rapper to remain behind bars at Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial.
Diddy's next appearance in court will be on September 24 for a conference hearing.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Diddy and Bieber's teams for comment.
