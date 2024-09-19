'Creepy' Footage of Diddy With a 15-Year-Old Justin Bieber Resurfaces Amid Fears Singer Has 'Become Recluse' Since His Ex-Mentor's Sex Case Arrest

Footage of Sean 'Diddy' Combs hanging out with a 15-year-old Justin Bieber has resurfaced after the rapper's arrest on federal sex crime charges – and as sources claim Bieber has "become a recluse" amid the allegations against his ex-mentor.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the video, which was filmed in 2009, documented Diddy's "48 hours" with the young pop star.

Diddy says in the recording: "You ever seen the movie 48 Hrs? Right now Justin is having 48 hours with Diddy, him and his boy.

"They're having the times of their lives, like where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."