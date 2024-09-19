How AI and Social Media Are Redefining SEO in 2024

“The only constant in life is change,” said Greek philosopher Heraclitus some 2,500 years ago. It’s 2024, and this statement has never been truer, especially in the marketing world. From artificial intelligence to shifting social media trends, the dizzying speed at which changes happen in this space is the only thing many marketers are certain about in the digital age. But what do the constant changes mean for digital marketers, particularly those focused on search engine optimization (SEO)? Is SEO dead?

Recent research by Benchmark Groups suggests otherwise. “Search engine optimization relies on three truths to remain relevant: search engines must exist, your audience must use search engines, you must be able to influence whether or not your content appears in search results,” the team points out.