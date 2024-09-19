Whoopi 'Causing a Stink' Over Toilet-Less Dressing Room on 'The View' : 'She Has Gassy Problems So No-One Wants to Share With Her Either'

Whoopi Goldberg is said to be peeved she doesn't have a private bathroom at The View's new Big Apple studio – and the "gassy" host's gripes are apparently grating on her coworkers.

Sources tell RadarOnline.com none of the show's co-hosts were thrilled to learn their workplace was moving to downtown Manhattan after 10 years at ABC's Upper West Side headquarters — despite the new space being a state-of-the-art facility.

Whoopi, 68, was said to be whining the loudest because of her restroom woes, insiders claimed.