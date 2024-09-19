Whoopi 'Causing a Stink' Over Toilet-Less Dressing Room on 'The View' : 'She Has Gassy Problems So No-One Wants to Share With Her Either'
Whoopi Goldberg is said to be peeved she doesn't have a private bathroom at The View's new Big Apple studio – and the "gassy" host's gripes are apparently grating on her coworkers.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com none of the show's co-hosts were thrilled to learn their workplace was moving to downtown Manhattan after 10 years at ABC's Upper West Side headquarters — despite the new space being a state-of-the-art facility.
Whoopi, 68, was said to be whining the loudest because of her restroom woes, insiders claimed.
The host's hottest topic was reportedly her tiny new dressing room, where she was unable to pee in private without an en suite bathroom.
Instead, Whoopi was being forced to use the common ladies' room down the hall, a source claimed.
The insider explained: "Prior to the move, she had the biggest dressing room of anybody, with a shower and toilet all to herself and she's gotten used to it.
"She doesn't want to share and she's complaining to everybody and they're getting sick of it.
"Of course, people remember she has gassy problems so they're not that enthused about having to share a bathroom with her either."
The TV personality infamously appeared to toot during a segment in January of last year after spilling her water on the table – and all over co-host Sara Haines' pants.
After the loud noise, co-hosts Haines, Sunny Hostin and a giggling Alyssa Farah Griffin struggled to carry on the conversation. Meanwhile, Joy Behar appeared to be grossed out by Whoopi's wind.
As this outlet reported, a show insider previously said: "It's been an issue for a while. The ladies will be talking about a serious subject on air when, poof, they hear a sudden noise and they're assailed by a foul smell."
The insider suspected the culprit was "all the junk Whoopi eats", explaining: "She's already got a timid stomach and is lactose intolerant, by her own admission, so people wonder why she's eating chips and salsa in the morning."
Now, our source said: "She wants the royal treatment and most of all, she wants her own large space. She thinks she's above it all, which is irritating."
Her supposedly long-suffering bosses and colleagues said Whoopi's kvetching was grating on them and becoming more unbearable by the day.
The insider continued: "The View is under enormous pressure right now — as everyone knows, the show is on the line.
"It's a key year and wasting everyone's time is off-limits, but here Whoopi is, complaining loud and clear."
With so much at stake, several of Whoopi's coworkers reportedly felt the bathroom problem was a piddling one.
The source concluded: "They're telling her to get it together and stop whining."
