‘The View’ Facing Axe: ABC Top Brass to Determine Show’s ‘Uncertain’ Future ‘Within Next 4 Months’

Image of the cast of 'The View'
Source: MEGA

Unless ratings can be boosted in the lead-up to the Nov. 5 presidential election, 'The View' could be on the chopping block.

By:

Aug. 9 2024, Published 8:49 p.m. ET

While rumors continue to swirl that ABC’s daytime talk show The View might be canceled, an insider says it appears the head honchos at the studio are seriously considering the possibility.

can reveal while the show is unlikely to go off the air before the Nov. 5 presidential election, its future beyond that point remains uncertain.

A TV veteran insider shared: “The larger issue is that while the show continues to be profitable for ABC and its affiliated TV stations, the audiences are declining every year and they're getting older every year.”

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg.
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg was initially suspended from the show in 2022 after she declared the Holocaust wasn't about race.

The source added: “That's not a reversible trend and it's why there's a ticking clock on this franchise.”

There is, however, a chance the lead-up to the election could help boost ratings and turn the tide in the show’s favor, with the source noting the women of The View have the next four months to pull up the ratings.

The insider told the Sun: “With a female in the presidential race, The View can be an important place to discuss the election and even to hear from politicians themselves ahead of November’s vote.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, 68, Sunny Hostin, 55, Alyssa Farah Griffin, 35, Joy Behar, 81 and Sara Haines, 46, already weighed in on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s attack on his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

The women of The View took Donald Trump to task for questioning Kamala Harris' race ahead of the election.

They all slammed the former president, 78, after he questioned if Harris, 59, was actually Black while speaking at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention.

As we previously reported, Goldberg was suspended from the show in 2022 after she said the Holocaust wasn’t about race.

At the time, she said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

The television host further argued it could not be about race because it was two groups of white people and not two groups of different races.

Goldberg apologized the following day, saying: “Yesterday on the show I misspoke. [The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people.”

MORE ON:
The View
Whoopi Goldberg.
Source: MEGA

An insider said there is no way Whoopi Goldberg will be let go from The View while Vice President Kamala Harris is running for president.

According to the source, Goldberg remained on the show because “she is a gifted communicator and interviewer and also because she just has a way of getting right to the heart of the matter and get the show headlines”.

The insider also noted there is no way that the network would “fire one of their most prominent Black female personalities when a Black woman is running for president”.

However, they shared things are going to be a “different story in six months, after the election”.

Also adding to the show’s woes is the death of the show’s original creator Barbara Walters in December 2022.

Said the source: “The fact that Barbara Walters has long since passed makes ending the show outright a lot easier.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

