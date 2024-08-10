‘The View’ Facing Axe: ABC Top Brass to Determine Show’s ‘Uncertain’ Future ‘Within Next 4 Months’

While rumors continue to swirl that ABC’s daytime talk show The View might be canceled, an insider says it appears the head honchos at the studio are seriously considering the possibility.

can reveal while the show is unlikely to go off the air before the Nov. 5 presidential election, its future beyond that point remains uncertain.

A TV veteran insider shared: “The larger issue is that while the show continues to be profitable for ABC and its affiliated TV stations, the audiences are declining every year and they're getting older every year.”