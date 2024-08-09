Stevie’s Surgery SOS! Fleetwood Mac Rock Survivor, 76, Rushed For Op as Coke Addiction Years ‘Finally Catching Up on Her’
Rock’s legendary first lady Stevie Nicks shocked fans when she canceled a show in Scotland for emergency surgery on her leg, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The 76-year-old Fleetwood Mac survivor was back on stage a few days later, but rock's notorious party princess admitted to the Scottish audience she’d been through a terrifying experience.
She confessed: “It was like two in the morning, and I said: ‘I think we need to go to [the] emergency [room].”
She continued: “And so our butler – this wonderful man – throws us in his BMW Sedan, which is so great, and off we sped through the night to a hospital.”
The Landslide singer said she spent two days in the hospital, and ultimately, decided to cancel the show saying: “I’ve been fighting this for this whole thing. This whole tour I’ve been fighting what started here. And I would be d------ if I wasn’t coming back here.”
At the time, the venue released a statement about the canceled show, writing: “Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances…have been postponed.”
While Nicks did not reveal what prompted the surgery, insiders say her hard-partying history may be to blame. The Rhiannon singer has admitted to being a coke addict when Fleetwood Mac was at its height in the 1970s and 80s.
Said Nicks: “All of us were drug addicts, but there was a point where I was the worst drug addict.”
Her addiction was so bad, she burnt a hole the size of a nickel in her nose and doctors told her she could have a brain hemorrhage.
Years later she checked into the Mayo Clinic and has stayed clean ever since.
But one doctor believes the drug abuse damage might be the cause for her emergency surgery.
Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Nicks, shared: “Cocaine abuse is frequently associated with clotting, which can occur in the legs.”
Though a rep for the rock legend dismissed Mirkin's diagnosis as “completely inaccurate”, Mirkin noted: “Narcotics cause clots that can block blood flow to any vital organ and ultimately be fatal. Her history makes her a prime candidate for that.”
Today, Nicks is back and fighting fit. She still has another two shows she is set to play in 2024.
The first will be at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Sept. 24. The second will be at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 28.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.