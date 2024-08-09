Stevie’s Surgery SOS! Fleetwood Mac Rock Survivor, 76, Rushed For Op as Coke Addiction Years ‘Finally Catching Up on Her’

Rock’s legendary first lady Stevie Nicks shocked fans when she canceled a show in Scotland for emergency surgery on her leg, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The 76-year-old Fleetwood Mac survivor was back on stage a few days later, but rock's notorious party princess admitted to the Scottish audience she’d been through a terrifying experience.

She confessed: “It was like two in the morning, and I said: ‘I think we need to go to [the] emergency [room].”