Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > The View

'The View' Sparks Panic After Whoopi Goldberg Appears to be Left Out of the Spotlight in Season 27 Trailer

whoopi goldberg
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 18 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Fans of the daytime talk show The View were left spinning after a promotional video for the upcoming season appeared to leave out a crucial co-host, Whoopi Goldberg, 67, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fans swarmed social media to voice outrage as Goldberg appeared to be left out as a main cast member in the upcoming season's trailer.

Article continues below advertisement
the view season trailer
Source: ABC

The table at the ABC daytime talk show 'The View' has had rotating hosts over the years.

In the 80-second trailer for Season 27, which will kick off on September 5, the show's familiar faces were seen rambling off three words they would use to describe the long-running program.

While Joy Behar, 80, Sunny Hostin, 54, Alyssa Farrah Griffin, 34, Ana Navarro, 51, and Sara Haines, 45, were all featured front and center, Goldberg was only shown at the very end of the promo video.

Article continues below advertisement
whoopi goldberg
Source: MEGA

Goldberg is among a handful of entertains to reach EGOT status with awards in tv, film and theatre.

For only a few seconds, Goldberg graced the screen by popping out from behind a camera. The difference was quickly picked up on by viewers who feared it meant Goldberg wouldn't play a major role in the upcoming season, as opposed to her current role as a leading co-host four days of the week.

Confused fans made a point to call out that Goldberg was one of the main reasons they tuned in weekly.

Article continues below advertisement
whoopi goldberg
Source: MEGA

Fans were worried comedian Whoopi Goldberg wouldn't return as a permanent fixture on 'The View.'

MORE ON:
The View

"Uh ohhh, I don't see Whoopi." replied one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another chimed in, "Where’s Whoopi?"

While some fans were quick to point out that Goldberg was confirmed as a co-host for Season 27, viewers continued to call out their concern for her shorten appearance in the trailer.

"Ya'll had me for a second there. I got scared that Whoopi wasn't coming back," wrote another X user who congratulated the ladies of The View on another season.

Article continues below advertisement
whoopi goldberg
Source: MEGA

Goldberg is known for her matter-of-fact commentary and takes on social issues.

Others pointed out that Goldberg was the reason they tuned in. One viewer commented, "Can't imagine the show without Whoopi Goldberg!" as they asked for clarification, Sshe is coming back too, right?"

Other replies echoed the sentiment and said "without Whoopi Goldberg I'm out."

Lucky for loyal viewers and Goldberg fangirls, the comedian was in fact returning as a co-host, despite some calls for her to be removed from the infamous panel after a series of eyebrow-raising comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her divisive takes on politics, Goldberg signed a renewal contract in 2021 that solidified her spot on the show through the summer of 2025.

According to Closer Weekly, Goldberg isn't making chump change with her contract, either. The Sister Act star reportedly brought in around $8 million a year from her co-hosting gig.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.